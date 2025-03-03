Forgot about new heroes: Marvel Rivals players want NetEase to avoid adding these characters at all cost

Marvel Rivals fans are always speculating on upcoming superheroes who can diversify the roster, but some players are looking at the opposite end of the spectrum to suggest characters who the developer shouldn’t add to the game.

While NetEase already has a vibrant crew of superheroes in Marvel Rivals, players on Reddit feel that some heroes need to stay out of the action due to the game’s balance or just their lore implications. “Anyone from the Ironman family besides Warmachine since they’ll all be very similar,” one player suggested. Most of the characters would have similar abilities to Iron Man, and might risk having repetitive or even worse gameplay than existing characters in the game.

One Spider-Man is enough to wreak your backline, players don’t want more. Image via NetEase/ Remix by Dot Esports

Similarly, “Spider-verse characters,” are also something players asked the developer to avoid, as there are a myriad of Spiderverse characters that have made an appearance in the comics and animated films. Many agreed that the themes could give Spider-Man some more Team-up abilities and even some cool sci-fi-themed skins, but in the end, the gameplay might feel very repetitive.

Domino is another superhero that players are wary of, albeit for different reasons, with one person joking that her kit could include a “50% chance damage gets reflected back to sender”—a nightmare for game balance. She has a mutant ability involving luck in the Marvel comics, and her abilities revolve around basically all events favoring her. She can manipulate the outcomes of a battle through probability, which is obviously game-breaking and can make her extremely overpowered.

Players are also not thrilled about introducing too many side characters such as Yondu. The Guardian of the Galaxy team needs Gamora and Drax more to wrap up their composition rather than having the devs focus on characters who aren’t that popular with fans.

While most of the players are talking about different characters, other players are taking this time to strike up a conversation about the lack of villains in the game. “For a game called Rivals, it feels weird that like 90% or the characters are heroes or hero adjacent. Desperately need more Marvel villains,” one player said.

There are countless more examples of characters who would destroy the game’s balance or just be boring to play. But players are making their voices heard by the developer so that they can keep adding characters who add more value to the game than making it unplayable with a few lore-accurate additions.

