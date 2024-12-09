When you finish a match in Marvel Rivals and find out who the MVP is, you get taken to a Victory or Defeat screen that shows your whole team and a strange white button with a thumbs-up icon. By clicking the icon, you can Upvote a team member who did exceptionally well in that game— but what exactly does it do?

On the surface, it feels important—a way to honor your teammates for a job well done and give them credit for doing a good job. But realistically, the button is pretty useless outside of a few small things. Let’s explain.

Marvel Rivals Upvotes, explained

View highlights as much as you want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upvoting in Marvel Rivals might seem like a way to honor your teammates for a good performance and reward them for their efforts—but in reality, it doesn’t do anything.

When you Upvote someone at the end of the match, you are allowing the player to know that they did a good job in the eyes of the team, but it doesn’t give you anything for getting an Upvote. There are no Achievements around doing it, and there is only one real reason why anyone would purposely Upvote someone at the end of the match.

A few Daily Missions ask players to Upvote a certain number of times to get rewards and currency. But that’s about it in terms of usefulness.

What we would like to see Upvotes do in the future

This is all purely opinion at this point, as we feel Upvoting could do so much more if done correctly.

If you look at types of Upvoting-like content across other games, Upvoting a player who did well could lead to rewards per season, either in the form of Titles and Banners or even a positivity skin for a certain character after getting enough Upvotes. It would incentivize players to do well and stay positive in a match to get upvotes from the team, potentially leading to a less toxic ranked environment.

The game is still in its early stages, so hopefully, Upvotes will become more prominent in the future.

