New Marvel Rivals event to add free skin and new mode this week, data miners say

The limited time event for season 1.5 in Marvel Rivals has been leaked, and it looks like there should be some cool new additions to look forward to.

Recommended Videos

According to @RivalsLeaks on Twitter/X, “Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure” event will kick off this Friday, March 7, and run until April 11. Little else is known about it thus far other than a new game mode called “Clone Rumble” and a skin that can be earned for free

Who will you play as? Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Dive into the Clone Rumble, a fresh gameplay mode where you and your teammates choose from the same heroes to battle together!” the fresh Marvel Rivals data mine says. “Assemble your impossible team and unleash the full potential of each character to claim victory.” The description of the mode along with the “Clone” moniker makes it seem like there will be either a limited pool of heroes to select from, or the game will turn into a mirror match of sorts where multiples of the same hero are allowed.

The free skin, meanwhile, is for Black Widow and it’s called “Mrs. Barnes.” The skin shows the Duelist wearing an old-time cowgirl-like outfit, potentially from the 19th century, teasing a potential theme for the event, although the name may suggest something different.

Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure may introduce skins and costumes with outfits from different time periods, different characters, and different universes. With Marvel Rivals’ multiversal approach, legitimately anything is possible, including additional costumes in the store fitting with the event’s theme, similarly to past events.

If true, this will be the third limited time event for Marvel Rivals following Winter Celebration and Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival mode in season zero, and the Fortune & Colors event with the Clash of Dancing Lions mode in season one.

https://twitter.com/RivalsLeaks/status/1896557375693500458

With new heroes, skins, and events coming every few weeks, it doesn’t seem like Marvel Rivals’ momentum will slow down any time soon. With a supposed end date of April 7, it’s likely that Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure will run up towards the end of season one, with season two likely kicking off later that week on April 10 or 11.

With the current season’s events and lore entries, it seems like season two will feature a Hellfire Gala theme and Blade as the first of two new heroes to launch.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy