Assemble Code explained in Marvel Rivals

Multiplayer shooters are more with friends, so it is time to assemble your squad. Before you get set up in Marvel Rivals, find out about the Assemble Code and how you can use it to get free rewards.

How to use the Assemble Code in Marvel Rivals

You can use the Marvel Rivals Assemble Code to gain extra rewards. The feature is a type of referral code for teams to use as new friends join the game.

One player must be level five.

Other players must not have created a username yet.

Player one must then level up to 10 to receive 300 Units each.

It is currently possible to receive 300 Units for every new friend who uses your code but this may change or gain restrictions in the future.

Assemble your squad and gain rewards with the Assemble Code. Image via NetEase Games

If you want to take advantage of the Assemble Code, one of your team must be at least level five. They will then be able to find the Assemble Code by clicking on the Community tab and then finding Hero Assembly Event. New Marvel Rivals players must enter that code in the box that pops up before that player has even set up an account. If they have already created a username, it is unfortunately too late.

Keep an eye on the Community page to see if Marvel Rivals changes or adds new rewards in the Assemble Code system. Eventually, more Units or other currencies could be available to unlock or even a new skin. You can share your code on social media or Discord to introduce more friends to Marvel Rivals and gain even more free Units.

