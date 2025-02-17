Here are the early Marvel Rivals mid-season patch notes

Marvel Rivals isn’t holding back on content, and a fresh slew is arriving in the mid-season patch for season one—and we’ve got the early patch notes.

Recommended Videos

After plenty of time getting used to the meta in season one, along with new heroes in the Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic, Marvel Rivals is shaking things up once again with the arrival of more heroes, a new map, and, of course, balance changes.

Marvel Rivals mid-season, season one patch notes

Flame on! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some of the updates arriving in the mid-season patch for season one were already known, like the new characters and maps, while some were leaked early on social media. We’ll keep this article updated as more information is released.

Buffs and nerfs

Some of the most eye-catching adjustments in the season one mid-season patch are buffs and nerfs to specific characters, which should balance the pool. We’ve added a table below, highlighting the changes and indicating whether they are a buff or a nerf.

Character Buff/Nerf Details Adam Warlock Buff – Basic attack damage increased to 60 from 55, though damage falloff at 40m increased.

– Soul Bond healing increased to 15/s from 10/s. Black Widow Both – Rifle capacity increased to 15, from 8.

– Slow down effect in Ultimate reduced to 55%, from 80%. Captain America Buff – Can now use shield while jumping

– Vibranium Energy Saw projectile speed increased. Cloak & Dagger Nerf – Increased damage falloff at 30m from 70% to 80% Doctor Strange Nerf – Base HP reduced to 600 from 650 Groot Buff – Groot Walls can now be placed up to 18m away, up from 15m Hawkeye Both – Base health increased from 250 to 275

– Explosive Arrows damage decreased, spell field damage increased.

– Crescent Slash cooldown decreased to 12s from 15s.

– Bow charge speed is accelerated for Ultimate, draw speed is increased. Hela Nerf – Frenzied Arrival changed from vertical knockback to inwards knockback at 75 75-degree angle.

– Ultimate charge reduced to 2500, from 2800. Invisible Woman Nerf – Ultimate cost increased. Iron Fist Both – Base health increased from 250 to 300

– Jeet Kune Do’s reduced damage across the board

– Increase to Harmony Recovery bonus HP and Dragon’s Defense HP conversion. Iron Man Buff – Unibeam damage increased from 120/s to 140/s.

– Armor Overdrive Unibeam damage increased from 180/s to 190/s. Loki Nerf – Ultimate Cost Increased

– Ammo increased Luna Snow Nerf – Ultimate cost increased Magik Both – Eldritch Whirl and Demon’s Rage damage decreased.

– Ultimate cost reduced from 3700 to 3400. Magneto Both – Basic attack damage increased to 40 from 35.

– Energy cost of curtain increased from 50 to 65, duration now maximum 1.5 seconds from 2 seconds. Mantis Nerf – Ultimate bonus HP reduced to 75, from 100. Moon Knight Nerf – Konshu’s Fist Ultimate speed reduced, removed 75 damage for being in middle of spell field. Each fist does 150 damage, increased from 75. Mister Fantastic Both – Flexible Elongation length doubled, increased charge time.

– Increased energy cost for Ultimate ability. Scarlet Witch Buff – Ultimate grants 100 bonus HP on cast, decays at 50/s after interrupt/end. Spider-Man Buff – Web Shooters recharge time decreased from 3s to 2.5s. Star-Lord Nerf – Ultimate cost increased from 1200 to 1800. Storm Both – Wind Blade Damage at 30m reduced

– Self Boost Aura reduced from 16% to 12%

– Teamboost Aura increased from 8% to 10%

– Goddess Boost self-boost damage reduced to 25% from 30% Thor Buff – Removed cooldown after the Rune Awakening skill duration ends Venom Buff – Frenzied Arrival changed from vertical knockback to inwards knockback at a 75-degree angle.

– Ultimate charge reduced to 2500, from 2800.

New heroes

As revealed at the start of season one, The Thing and Human Torch are arriving in the mid-season update. The Human Torch is a Duelist, while The Thing, unsurprisingly, is also a Duelist.

Human Torch will have a Team-Up ability with Storm, while The Thing has a Team-Up with Wolverine that works the same as the existing one with the Hulk; Fastball Special. Read all about Human Torch’s abilities here, and look here for The Thing’s abilities.

New map

Another addition that was announced at the start of season one is the introduction of a new map, Central Park. Details on the map, including the game mode, are unknown. However, considering we’ve already had a new Convoy map, Central Park may be a new Domination or Convergence map.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy