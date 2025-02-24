‘Straight up cheating’: LoL fans call on Riot to remove third-party app’s ability to track ultimate cooldowns

Porofessor, one of the most popular assistant apps for League of Legends, recently received an update allowing players to track enemies’ ultimate cooldowns. Now, the League community is split, with many believing that automatic cooldown trackers like these are tantamount to cheating, giving those using these apps an unfair advantage.

Porofessor, also known by its assistant app Facecheck, is an application that helps you out in almost every way. From providing you with the most optimal builds in any given situation to tracking jungle camp respawn timers to giving you additional information regarding the enemy players, champions, and match-ups. It’s a pretty robust app to say the least, and it now even lets you track enemy ultimate cooldowns so you know exactly when and when not to attack them.

These tools continuously spark discussions in the League community, though the ult tracker is the latest and perhaps the most grave of them all, as comments on a Feb. 24 Reddit discussion show. “How is this Riot-approved,” asked the thread’s creator, adding that “it’s OP as hell and feels like a cheat” and that it “isn’t fair to players who don’t have these apps.”

League of Legends requires a ton of micromanagement and tracking, especially in high ranks, and these automated tools sort of come in place of skills. Image via Riot Games

As one user responding to the thread explained, the Porofessor app also takes Ability Haste into account when calculating the cooldown, providing the app’s user base with eerily accurate calculations, giving them insight that they otherwise wouldn’t have had if they weren’t a highly skilled, experienced player. “They should just ban any third party apps that give advantages,” one player noted, while others suggested Riot should simply open this information up to everyone, though that, too, doesn’t sound like a catch-all solution.

What’s more, Porofessor isn’t the only app that does this. Blitz, another app similar to Porofessor, has had this feature for a while, though it’s arguably not as popular. Porofessor, too, has given players options to track summoner spells in the past, but never regular ones. Even so, not everyone agrees this is a net-negative thing. Ultimates are usually conserved by players to use in big teamfights, as they would otherwise be heavily handicapped by the lack of available skills.

In mid- and late-game scenarios, these cooldown calculations don’t seem as if they’d change much. Where an impact would be felt, however, is the early game, as players could use these apps to predict whether or not a gank could be successful, particularly against champions whose only way out of that situation would be their ultimate spell.

Dot Esports has reached out to Riot for comment on these uses of third-party apps in League.

