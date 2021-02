All League of Legends champion release dates

League of Legends was first announced on Oct. 7, 2008, but released a year later. Riot, the developers of the game, originally intended to ship the MOBA with 20 champions but ended up doubling that number ahead of the game’s full release in North America on Oct. 27, 2009.

As of Jan. 22, 2021, that number has quadrupled, growing to a mighty 154 champions. The latest on the ever-growing list is Viego, the Ruined King, a fluorescent sword-wielding skirmisher.

Here’s the full list of champions in League of Legends, along with their release dates.