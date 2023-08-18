Is LoL dead in 2023? How many people still play League

As one the biggest games in the world, League of Legends is constantly under the microscope when it comes to player counts, popularity, how strong its global esports scene is, and how “dead” it really is, with League lovers and haters alike always very invested in the answers.

There can never be a totally clear answer on how “dead” any game is, with those who love rival titles eager to proclaim its demise and gamers who play daily defending it to the hilt⁠—but with League, things look pretty set in stone.

Is League dying?

No, League of Legends is absolutely not dying. League continues to go from strength to strength every season and 2023 is no different; the playerbase continues to get bigger and bigger year-on-year and though some fans do walk away, many hundreds of thousands are always joining to take their place.

There are always going to be veteran players saying that we should put the mouse and keyboard away and trade the grassy battlefields on Summoner’s Rift for real grass outside but they are in the minority.

Similarly, many long-term fans take breaks⁠—I recently came back from a League hiatus to grind for Emerald—but many eventually come back.

So, no, League is very much alive and thriving in 2023 right now.

There’s no doubting League is still one of the biggest games in the world. Image via Riot Games

League player counts: How many still play?

Today, more than 200 million players log into League and play casual and ranked matches every month. This is according to data released by Riot at the start of the season. There’s been a 10 percent lift since 2022, where around 180 million were logging in across any given 30-day stretch.

It’s been suggested by ActivePlayer.io, which estimates player counts based on API metrics, that 153,109,020 logged into League and played at least one game in July 2023. The same site estimates around 10,207,268 played daily.

League’s 30-day metrics continue to look very, very healthy. Image via PlayerAuctions

In years past, Riot has said there were between 75 million (2018) and 100 million (2017) logging in and playing each month. When the game first went live in 2011 it quickly climbed to around 11.5 million monthly players before more than doubling to 32 million in 2012. This slumped a little, to 27 million, a year later before hitting nine digits in 2017 for the very first time.

Region-by-region breakdown

Riot doesn’t often share League player stats anymore, but its most recent numbers had regional player shares looking something like this:

China ⁠— 75,000,000

Europe West ⁠— 34,830,000

North America ⁠— 27,889,000

Korea ⁠— 19,822,000

Europe Nordic & East ⁠— 18,428,000

Brazil ⁠— 11,488,00

Turkey ⁠— 7,727,000

Latin America North ⁠— 6,798,000

Latin America South ⁠— 6,052,000

Russia ⁠— 4,888,000

Oceania ⁠— 2,746,000

Japan ⁠— 1,736,000

When the League devs share newer stats, we’ll update this article.

China and Europe boast the lion’s share of League players. Image via Riot Games

August’s “gacha” controversy threatens player counts

Recently, the League fandom has been up in arms about a new feature Riot is bringing to the cosmetics side of the game: Cosmic Capsules.

In essence (yes, I meant that), these new capsules arriving in the 2023 Cosmic event look quite a lot like a “gacha” system. They’re the only way for us to get Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin⁠—a particularly biting sting for me as I collect every skin he gets⁠⁠—and that venture could cost as much as $200 USD.

It has yet to be seen how heavily this “gacha” backlash will actually affect the huge League player counts, but many are already threatening to quit (or just boycott buying skins) if the changes stay.

For now, the outcry has done little to change daily player counts.

