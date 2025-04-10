‘Bow to the void! Or be consumed by it!’: LoLdle answer (April 10)

Another day, another void champion. I can’t keep up with all these voidmen and women at this point, but I landed on today’s LoLdle answer thanks to pure chance. “Bow to the void! Or be confused by it!” I can almost hear this League of Legends champ shout these words.

Recommended Videos

LoLdle quote April 10 hints

Hint 1: This champion hit the live servers in 2010.

We’ve had a streak of OG champions this week. This champ released just a year after League came out. They’re a bit of a clunky champion and could probably use a makeover. They’ve had a few reworks over the years but stick out like a sore thumb.

Hint 2: This champion is a mid laner.

I’ve seen this champion in every lane, but they’re made for the mid lane. They’re a mage, best suited to dueling. But they’re also a decent split pusher, smacking down towers with ease. Saying that, mages are increasingly turning up in the bot lane, so this champion could also be a good option in that position. This doesn’t really help, I know.

Hint 3: This champion has minions.

This champion is known for their minions—they’d be pretty much doomed without them. They use them to whittle away HP and gnar down towers. The same can only be said for a few champions in the extensive roster.

Still need help? We have the answer.

Which LoL champion says “Bow to the void! Or be consumed by it!”?

Answer: The champion who says “Bow to the void! Or be consumed by it!” is Malzahar, the Phophet of the Void.

Void time. Image via Riot Games

Of course it’s Malzahar. This zealous seer just can’t stop talking about the void. Void this, void that. Come on, now. They’re purple, they levitate, and they summon voidlings. They couldn’t be more of a void champion.

How many guesses did it take you to get to Malzahar? Let us know in the comments below and check back tomorrow for the next LoLdle puzzle!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy