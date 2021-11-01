Riot’s active player base hits 180 million across all League-based titles

Riot and League of Legends have been dominating the gaming industry in recent years.

Riot Games revealed today that 180 million players are currently engaged with its titles based in the League of Legends universe, an all-time record for the company.

This massive number of players doesn’t include the player base for Riot’s first person shooter, VALORANT, but does include League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and League of Legends: Wild Rift. Riot has largely depended on its flagship title, League, to serve as the foundation of its consumer base. But in recent years, the game and its universe have expanded immensely.

Thank you to our global community for helping Runeterra reach new heights! 180 million players in October and still growing! pic.twitter.com/7w9goYBeBM — Riot Games (@riotgames) November 1, 2021

With ventures into several genres of gaming, Riot has made its mark on the industry over the last two years with releases beyond its MOBA roots. With the release of an autobattler in Teamfight Tactics in 2019 and a card game in Legends of Runeterra in 2020, Riot is growing League’s reach across the world of gaming. The company also took the dive into the sphere of mobile gaming with a spin-off version of League known as League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Riot has an untitled fighting game in the works also based in the League universe. That game, which was announced in 2019, doesn’t have a release date yet.

Riot’s revealing of its player base numbers come on the same day as the company’s major crossover project, RiotX Arcane. The company’s upcoming venture into the television industry with its animated League series, Arcane, will be released on Netflix on Nov. 6.

“Today, there are more players enjoying our games worldwide than ever before, validating our confidence in the League of Legends IP as we begin a new era with the launch of Arcane,” Riot CEO Nicolo Laurent said in a statement provided to Dot Esports. “Together with players, we want to establish gaming as the center of global entertainment.”

To celebrate the series, Riot is providing promotional material to players of each of its titles, with in-game rewards available in League, VALORANT, and all of Riot’s other games. With 180 million active users in the month of October alone, the demand for more content in the Riot universe is growing exponentially.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.