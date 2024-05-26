League of Legends splash art featuring Annie, Lux, Ekko, Lucian, and Kayn.
Which LoL champion says ‘Humans; simple, messy, yet exceptional’?

Well, at least I was able to eliminate one species of champions off the bat.
Michael Kelly
  and 
Justin Binkowski
|
Published: May 26, 2024 01:22 am

May 26’s LoLdle quote had a pretty helpful hint right out of the gate. But even then, it took me double-digit attempts to correctly guess which League of Legends champ said this voice line.

Who says “Humans; simple, messy, yet exceptional” in League?

The LoLdle quote for May 26 is “Humans; simple, messy, yet exceptional.” The League champion who says this quote is Vel’Koz.

Right away, after reading “humans,” I interpreted this quote as being said by a non-human League champ who was talking about the human race. I naturally started by guessing a few Yordles but had no luck. Then I remembered, from my many hours spent in the bot lane, that Xayah and Rakan have a few voice lines where they mention humans. But this quote wasn’t said by them, either.

Vel'Koz's base splash art in League of Legends
“What else can I discover?” Image via Riot Games

When I finally got the audio clue, I first guessed Urgot after hearing the voice. But then I listened again and had a gut feeling it sounded like a champion from the Void. After naming Kassadin and Malzahar, I finally gave Vel’Koz a shot—and it paid off.

I definitely haven’t played a ton of Vel’Koz over the years, and truthfully, I’m more likely to ban him just because that poke damage can get annoying in the bot lane. This honestly may have been the first time I’ve ever heard Vel’Koz’s voice, too.

