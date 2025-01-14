Like every new season in League of Legends, Riot Games has completely thrown the meta on its head with season 15. Patch 25.S1.2 aims to balance some of the more drastic changes made at the start of the year.
League patches usually focus on champions and items. While Patch 25.S1.2 has a few champion changes, the main focus of the update is systems.
While the official patch notes aren’t available yet, League’s lead gameplay designer, Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, shared an early version of the notes on X (formerly Twitter) on Jan. 14. This allows us to take an early peek at the upcoming changes.
Table of contents
When does LoL Patch 25.S1.2 release?
Riot is continuing the tradition of releasing League updates every two weeks. But while players have grown used to seeing patches on Wednesdays, Patch 25.S1.2 will be released on Thursday, Jan. 23. The exact hour of the launch remains to be seen, but judging by the past, we can expect the update at the following hours:
- 3pm CT (NA)
- 5am GMT (EU West)
- 3am CET (EU North East)
- 8am KR (Korea)
What’s in LoL Patch 25.S1.2?
For a second patch of the year, 25.S1.2 looks pretty basic. The developer is looking at mostly tuning new additions to League, like Bloody Roses, Atakhan, and Swiftplay.
Atakhan adjustments
One of the major points of the upcoming update seems to be the latest monster on the map, Atakhan. More specifically, the developer is improving the rate Voracious Atakhan appears, which at the moment seems less than 15 percent, according to Phroxzon’s data. The dev also acknowledged that raw early data suggests Voracious Atakhan might be overpowered. But Riot aims “to give it some time and exposure for counterplay to be developed (trading objectives, wait it out, other, etc.).”
AD carries are getting better at killing tanks
If you’ve played League this season, you may have noticed that tanks have become a bit too tanky. Luckily, it’s not only our observation but Riot’s as well. The developer is boosting ADCs’ items so they can shred through the beefy front lines faster. Yun Tal Wildarrows and Lord Dominik’s Regards are getting buffed. So, hopefully, ADCs will have it slightly easier once Patch 25.S1.2 drops.
Mel Medarda arrives on the Rift
While Phroxzon didn’t mention Mel in his initial patch preview, the Noxian champion is releasing in Patch 25.S1.2. She’s bringing a fun kit to the game. She has a ton of burst damage, perfect for an AP mage, and she also introduces a fresh mechanic called projectile reflection. It’s bound to her W ability, and as the name says, it can reflect any incoming skills, which opens up doors to exciting plays on Summoner’s Rift.
Champions
Cassiopeia
- To be determined…
Evelynn
- To be determined…
Kayne
- To be determined…
Master Yi
- To be determined…
Smolder
- To be determined…
Tahm Kench
- To be determined…
Yuumi
- To be determined…
Systems and items
Bloody Roses
- To be determined…
Domination Minor Vision Runes
- To be determined…
Lord Dominik’s Regards
- To be determined…
Voracious Atakhan
- To be determined…
Yun Tal Wildarrows
- To be determined…
Swiftplay
This season, Riot released a new mode called Swiftplay, the perfect solution for those looking for a more casual-friendly experience. It’s gone down well with players so far, but even modes like these need tweaks occasionally.
Atakhan
- To be determined…
Kayle
- To be determined…
Malzahar
- To be determined…
Nilah
- To be determined…
Qiyana
- To be determined…
Rengar
- To be determined…
Singed
- To be determined…
Sivir
- To be determined…
Urgot
- To be determined…
Teemo
- To be determined…
Trundle
- To be determined…
Urgot
- To be determined…
Yorick
- To be determined…
Zyra
- To be determined…
Published: Jan 14, 2025 06:14 am