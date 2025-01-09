All Mel abilities in League of Legends

Ambessa Medarda was the first Arcane character to join League of Legends alongside the release of the show’s second season. A new year is upon us, and Riot Games is now introducing Ambessa’s daughter, Mel, to the game. We have all of her abilities listed below.

Prior to Mel’s official announcement, players who watched Arcane expected her to be added to the League eventually. Most have predicted her to be a support champion, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. With her powerful, damaging abilities, Mel could be one of the most dangerous mages in the game, bound to dominate the mid lane.

All of Mel’s abilities in LoL

Mel’s base skin is different than her appearance in Arcane. Image via Riot Games

Mel is a mage. Her Q is a targeted projectile launch, which can deal a lot of damage. Her W reflects any projectiles coming her way. Her E is a useful crowd-control tool, while her R seems to be a perfect finisher for any combination.

Mel’s passive looks the most crucial since it applies stacks of Overwhelm. It’s an important mechanic, about which you can learn more below.

Passive – Searing Brilliance

Shining bright. Image via Riot Games

Description: Whenever Mel uses an ability she gains three bonus projectiles on her next attack, up to nine maximum. When Mel deals damage through an ability or attack, she applies Overwhelm, which stacks up damage to execute the enemy. If the enemy is hit by Mel with enough Overwhelm damage to kill them, the stacks are consumed, executing them.

Q – Radiant Volley

Watch out, barrage incoming. Image via Riot Games

Description: Mel fires a barrage of projectiles that explode around a target location dealing damage repeatedly to enemies within the area.

W – Rebuttal

It’s coming back. Image via Riot Games

Description: Mel gains Move Speed, forms a barrier around herself that reflects enemy projectiles at the attacker, and prevents taking damage.

E – Solar Snare

A great AoE spell. Image via Riot Games

Description: Mel fires a radiant orb, Rooting enemies in the center while dealing damage over time and Slowing in an area around it.

R – Golden Eclipse

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

Description: Mel strikes all enemies marked with Overwhelm regardless of range, dealing additional damage for each stack of Overwhelm. Ranks of Golden Eclipse increase Overwhelm’s damage.

Who is Mel in League of Legends?

Here’s a short recap of the champion’s history for those who haven’t watched Arcane. Mel is the daughter of Ambessa, who was introduced to the game in November 2024. While her mother was a warmonger, visible in her kit and character, Mel is a peace-seeking person.

Mel has already made her debut in TFT. Image via Riot Games

She’s bound to be a major champion this year due to her ties with Noxus, her home and the main theme of the current season, and Black Rose, which seems to pull the strings in this country.

