Riot Games kicked off League of Legends’ 2025 with a show of strength in the cinematic “Bite Marks.” A visual feast with hidden details and lore connecting to the season ahead. From subtle nods to Arcane to foreshadowing future game updates, every frame holds secrets waiting to be uncovered.

This year’s cinematic focuses on Noxus, showcasing its ruthless power and the key figures shaping its destiny. The Bite Marks cinematic featuring Arcane’s Mel Medarda—who is the latest champion revealed for League—Katarina, Darius, and many more champions. Riot’s attention to detail and Fortiche’s perfect brush strokes make this cinematic one fans will talk about for a long time.

All Easter eggs in LoL’s Bite Marks cinematic

Mel Medarda growing her mage powers in League of Legends. Image via Riot Games

The cinematic opens with shifting carvings of black and white marble, a golden eye watching over the moving scripture while Le Blanc introduces the thematic for the first season of the year.

The Deceiver makes her presence felt through dark sigils she touches, each representing characters pivotal to the narrative of the video. From Mel’s star-shaped crest symbolizing her family, to the sigils marking Darius, Katarina, and Elise, these details reflect LeBlanc’s manipulative grip over Noxus and its soldiers. Her mysterious role is further expanded in her conversation with Vladimir, who joins her at the end of the cinematic, hinting at a shared dark agenda involving what fans have theorized to be the Darkin.

Mel, Darius, and Katarina, symbols of Noxious’ strength

We also see Mel Medarda landing on the very shores where her mother, Ambessa, once struggled for survival while pregnant with her. These subtle connections to Arcane season two tie Mel’s story to her family’s legacy and the challenges she must overcome in Noxus, which she foresees in the final minutes of the cinematic.

The Black Rose Masquerade scene then offers a tantalizing glimpse into the upcoming “Masque of the Black Rose” skin line. We see Katarina infiltrate the ball to assassinate what seems to be a key member of the Black Rose. Her mission leads to a perfectly-choreographed clash with Elise, whose transformation into her spider form in the last scene shows how terrifying she can be.

In the Freljord, Darius faces off against Trundle in a symbolic duel of strength and survival, a clash seemingly aimed at avoiding a direct fight between their two armies. During the fight, Darius’ axe gets touched by True Ice, a substance tied to the Watchers and the Void, corrupting and causing pain to the Noxian. Ultimately, Darius is able to fend off Trundle, but we can see that he is changed by the fight.

Mel’s visions of the future

Between changes of scenery, we also see Mel walking towards the Immortal Bastion through an arch with engravings revealing the culture of Noxus. Among the carvings there is Arrel the Tracker from Legends of Runeterra, soldiers wielding double axes or working together, and sorcerers.

Mel’s journey in the cinematic is both literal and symbolic. Her vision of her future struggles as she approaches the Immortal Bastion seem to embody her struggle to overcome the obstacles of her lineage and secure her place in Noxus’ future—that is, if LeBlanc will allow her.

The cinematic ends with LeBlanc and Vladimir’s cryptic dialogue seemingly unveiling the Black Rose’s focus on a “bolder move” than just focusing on Mel, though what that could be is still a mystery for League fans.

