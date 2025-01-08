Forgot password
Picture showing Mel Medarda on the Summoner's Rift in League of Legends.
Image by Riot Games
League of Legends

Arcane’s Mel finally makes her debut in LoL’s next patch—and players can get her for free

The Wolf’s Chosen makes her grand debut in Noxian colors. 
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Jan 8, 2025 11:00 am

The Chosen of the Wolf, Mel, is out for blood in League of Legends, and she will be a free playable champion in the upcoming patch for the Noxus-themed season.

Mel Medarda was one of the main side characters in Arcane, and she’s making her grand entrance to League. To celebrate her arrival, players will have the opportunity to get her for free by completing a mission in the new season.

Picture showing Mel Medarda growing her mage powers in League of Legends.
Mel grows in gold when her powers are awakened. Image by Riot Games

Unlike her Arcane series attire, Mel arrives with a new Noxian-inspired appearance, which continues her story canonical after leaving Piltover after Ambessa’s death. While Mel’s mother was dying in her arms, she revealed to her that she was the Wolf, which might play a key role in her journey as a solitary mage. Riot might also explore her meeting with LeBlanc and the Black Rose organization after her arrival on the Rift. 

One of the highlights of Me, in Arcane was when she saved Caitlyn from dying from Maddie by making her bullet ricochet using her powers. Riot confirmed that Mel will have a new kind of ability called Rebuttal, which allows her to reflect projectiles to the enemies.  

The Rebuttal ability allows Mel to reflect targeted abilities at the original caster, i.e., the enemy, and even send non-targeted abilities back in the enemy’s direction. This ability should make more great counter-play against power ultimates of champions like Jinx, Ashe, and many more. We should get more details on the rest of her kit in the coming days. 

If you want to delve into Mel’s backstory, read Riot’s upcoming novel, Ambessa: Chosen of the Wolf, in February. The book is the next in line for lore enthusiasts after the Ruination novel in 2022, which gave players a look into Viego and his story in Runeterra.

