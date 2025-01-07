League of Legends 2025 patch notes: All changes in Patch 2025.S1.1

League of Legends is turning red as Noxus makes his way to Summoner’s Rift, introducing multiple changes that will change existing systems in the game.

With the Noxus taking over League, players are getting a total revamp in the Noxian colors where multiple game-changing objective changes, champion adjustments, new runes, and a new epic monster are making their way on the Summoner’s Rift.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the changes coming to League in Season One of 2025.

What’s in LoL Patch 2025.S1.1?

A myriad of changes. Image by Riot Games

There’s a new epic monster Atakhan to hunt

Here’s a new foe to give your team monumental buffs. Image by Riot Games

The Atakhan is an ancient bloodthirsty demon that can now spawn in the top and bottom lanes. The epic monster spawns at around the 20-minute mark for the players but its position depends on the player’s kills in the top or bottom lane. As the monster is drawn toward violence, it will spawn near the river in the lane that has the most champion damage and kills by 14 minutes.

As the match timer hits 14, the walls for the Atakhan will spawn which should allow teams to strategize around the objective. Due to Atakhan’s early spawn, the Rift Herald’s spawn time is now at 16 minutes and Baron Nashor’s spawn time has been pushed back to 25 minutes.

Depending on the bloodshed, two forms of Atakhan can spawn in League and it gives different buffs to the team that manages to defeat it. The two forms of Atakhan are given below:

Ruinous Atakhan: The Ruinuous Atakhan spawns in aggressive matches where there has been a lot of bloodshed in the early game. If the team manages to defeat it, it will receive a 25 percent increase in all Epic monster rewards for the rest of the game. The buff also counts the existing dragon buffs as well. All the players also receive six Blood Petals and the fallen Ruinous Atakhan spawns six large and small Blood Roses around the pit for the players.

The Ruinuous Atakhan spawns in aggressive matches where there has been a lot of bloodshed in the early game. If the team manages to defeat it, it will receive a for the rest of the game. The buff also counts the existing dragon buffs as well. All the players also receive six Blood Petals and the fallen Ruinous Atakhan spawns six large and small Blood Roses around the pit for the players. Voracious Atakhan: If you had a relatively calmer early game, you’ll face the wrath of the Voracious Atakhan. If any team manages to slay this monster, they’ll receive a permanent 40 gold bonus to champion takedowns for the rest of the game and a one-time death mitigation where the player enters a stasis for 2 seconds, and returns to base after another 3.5 seconds gaining 100 gold and one Blood Petal for the team.

Atakhan also comes with a new Blood Roses and Petals mechanic where players can collect these petals that give the player’s team 25 XP and more based on their KDA. Blood Roses are a new type of plant that spawns before 20 minutes on the Summoner Rift, which gives permanent XP and Adaptive Force to the players for getting the petals from it.

Less Tower dives, more fair skirmishes with the new Minion Changes

Diving players under the tower was a recurring trend at Worlds 2024, and Riot Games is set to make some fundamental changes to balance the game and make it fairer for players to scale safely. While players can still dive under towers, it should be less common in the early game with these minion changes.

Key Minion Changes

Melee and Ranged minion HP starts lower than before and scales harder into the late game.

starts lower than before and scales harder into the late game. Melee and Ranged minion armor also start lower than before and scales harder into the late game.

also start lower than before and scales harder into the late game. Cannon minion HP and AD scaling stop at 90 minutes .

. The first ranged minion is going to spawn at wave four rather than the third wave.

rather than the third wave. The Minion XP range has been increased to 1500 .

. Minion turret and minion champion damage increased to 55 percent.

Nexus Towers can now respawn

Nexus Turrets are always there even after being destroyed. Image by Riot Games

Nobody loves to lose a close match on the Rift with a cheeky enemy backdoor play in the late-game, now Riot Games has put an end to that. Nexus Towers similar to the Inhibitors can respawn which prevents putting a quick end to the matches.

The Nexus Towers will respawn after three minutes after they’re destroyed.

