Riot names next enchanting LoL champion in line for visual update

LeBlanc is the next League of Legends champion to receive a visual makeover as she looks to play a vital role in shaping Noxus’ future.

League’s latest season cinematic showcased LeBlanc discussing the events of Piltover with Vladimir, and fans couldn’t help but notice that she looks a lot different than her current in-game model. The current LeBlanc model was released in 2010, and she hasn’t received many updates to her appearance, but the current Noxus season should change that.

A first look at how the deceiver might look after the visual update. Image by Riot Games

LeBlanc played a key role in Arcane, where she tried to recruit Mel to Black Rose and warned her of an upcoming calamity more dangerous than the Rune Wars. Updating her model makes sense because she plays a significant role in Noxus’ lore and ties the narrative together with her unifying presence. While she remained faceless in Arcane, the cinematic presents players with a first glimpse of how the powerful mage will look in the future.

According to Riot, besides the visual update for LeBlanc, which will be released this season, another champion will get an update later this year. If you pay attention to the Noxus cinematic, you’ll see that Vladimir also looks different from the game’s model, which also came out in 2010 along with LeBlanc. So, a future ASU for him might be on the cards for Riot.

Arcane changed multiple champions and gave them new skins while giving Viktor a VGU to fit with the canon lore and an ASU for Caitlyn to bring her to the current standards.

With the season moving toward Noxus, it makes sense for Riot to update the old champions and bring them to current standards while stitching a single canon lore with its animated shows.

