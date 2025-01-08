Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Picture showing the upcoming Noxus map in League of Legends.
Image by Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Riot names next enchanting LoL champion in line for visual update

The Deceiver mage is the next in line for the League’s upcoming visual update.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Jan 8, 2025 11:00 am

LeBlanc is the next League of Legends champion to receive a visual makeover as she looks to play a vital role in shaping Noxus’ future.

Recommended Videos

League’s latest season cinematic showcased LeBlanc discussing the events of Piltover with Vladimir, and fans couldn’t help but notice that she looks a lot different than her current in-game model. The current LeBlanc model was released in 2010, and she hasn’t received many updates to her appearance, but the current Noxus season should change that.  

Picture showing a first look at LeBlanc visual update in League of Legends.
A first look at how the deceiver might look after the visual update. Image by Riot Games

LeBlanc played a key role in Arcane, where she tried to recruit Mel to Black Rose and warned her of an upcoming calamity more dangerous than the Rune Wars. Updating her model makes sense because she plays a significant role in Noxus’ lore and ties the narrative together with her unifying presence. While she remained faceless in Arcane, the cinematic presents players with a first glimpse of how the powerful mage will look in the future.

According to Riot, besides the visual update for LeBlanc, which will be released this season, another champion will get an update later this year. If you pay attention to the Noxus cinematic, you’ll see that Vladimir also looks different from the game’s model, which also came out in 2010 along with LeBlanc. So, a future ASU for him might be on the cards for Riot. 

Arcane changed multiple champions and gave them new skins while giving Viktor a VGU to fit with the canon lore and an ASU for Caitlyn to bring her to the current standards. 

With the season moving toward Noxus, it makes sense for Riot to update the old champions and bring them to current standards while stitching a single canon lore with its animated shows

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube linkedin