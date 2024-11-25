Noxus invasion, Viktor’s VGU, and a game-changing epic jungle monster coming to LoL next year

League of Legends is heading into a bold new era in 2025, bringing changes that promise to redefine the game. A new seasonal structure will unite lore and gameplay like never before, with a Noxian invasion, a new epic jungle monster, and Viktor’s VGU inspired by the second season of Arcane.

With season 15, Riot Games sets the stage for an unforgettable year on the Summoner’s Rift. Starting next January, the game will adopt a three-season format—complete with the change of naming—with each season lasting 16 weeks, each exploring a unique theme. Season one of 2025 will focus on Noxus, kicking off with the yearly cinematic centered around the warmonger region and its champions, introducing new content centered around the empire.

Rumors suggest Fortiche Production will animate the yearly cinematic once again. The artist who will collaborate on the music track is unknown.

Arcane season two also features an animated Ambessa Medarda, the first character from the show to become a League champion. Image via Riot Games

Riding off the success of Arcane season two, League will also embrace change thanks to the new Viktor Visual Gameplay Update, coming in 2025. While most of his kit remains unchanged, his ultimate will now grow larger with every kill during its duration. All his updated skins, including Prototype Viktor, will debut alongside the rework.

And in true Arcane fashion, the game will also be invaded by Noxus, starting with a new epic jungle monster: Atakhan, Bringer of Ruin.

The new neutral objective will have two forms and spawn at the 20-minute mark on the most contested side of the map. His arrival shifts Baron Nashor’s spawn time to 25 minutes. Atakhan also introduces a new mechanic, Blood Roses, which grow in areas where champions die and grant both XP and a stacking Adaptive Force buff to champions who collect them.

Atakhan, Bringer of Ruin, is a new jungler monster introduced in 2025. Image via Riot Games

Noxus’ invasion will bring even more changes to Summoner’s Rift. A new Feats of Strength mechanic rewards the first team to claim key objectives—like first blood and first tower—with enhanced Noxian-themed boots, complete with better stats and a powerful final upgrade. New runes like Deep Ward and Axiom Arcanist will provide new ways to outplay opponents, while Nexus turrets will now respawn after destruction to help teams mount comebacks. Teleport will also be overhauled, no longer instantly blinking players to their target but visually traveling across the map for a more immersive feel.

Outside of the Rift, the changes coming with 2025 include a fresh game experience thanks to Swiftplay, a faster-paced, lower-stakes game mode. While retaining core League elements like farming and teamfighting, Swiftplay strikes a balance between casual play and strategic depth. The new mode will be tested in select regions beginning in January, with the aim of adding it to every region by the end of the year.

The first season of 2025 is expected to start in early January, with Viktor’s VGU and the first Noxian-themed updates launching soon after. Prepare to experience Runeterra like never before as Riot weaves its world and gameplay into a thrilling new chapter.

