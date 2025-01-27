LTA 2025 Split 1: Schedule, results, standings, and more

Riot Games introduced a new format to the Americas in League of Legends this year by combining the continent’s major competitions under one banner: LTA. Here’s how it works, along with the current standings and results in the first Split.

As expected, the introduction of LTA meant some substantial overhauls to the league’s format and structure. Instead of being divided into a few smaller competitions, North and South American teams now compete domestically before an international League clash. This will determine LTA’s representatives in the main tournaments like the Mid-Season Invitational and Worlds.

LTA 2025 Split 1 format, explained

In Split 1, squads won’t fight for a seed in MSI or Worlds. Instead, they compete for the only LTA spot in the new international event, 2025 First Stand. The LTA 2025 Split One Playoffs, which will feature the top four teams from both the Northern and Southern conferences, will decide that.

New format, but many familiar faces. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

On the other hand, the top eight teams that will compete in the playoffs are selected via domestic competition. Eight teams from the Northern and Southern conferences (LTA North and South, respectively) will fight in a double-elimination bracket.

That way, each squad can fix their errors after losing, with most games best-of-threes, enabling those with more in-depth strategy. Speaking of which, there’s a lot more preparation going into Drafts this Split since both conferences feature Full Fearless Drafts. This means that if a team has picked a champion in one of the games, it’s banned entirely for the remainder of the series. This format will also translate to the 2025 First Draft.

LTA 2025 North Split 1 standings

The standings are more straightforward this time. Teams will want to secure a top-four finish to qualify for the playoffs.

Place Team First TBD Second TBD Third TBD Fourth TBD Fifth-Sixth TBD Fifth-Sixth TBD Seventh-Eighth TBD Seventh-Eighth TBD

The games are throughout the weekends, and as of now, the bracket looks as follows.

The competition is currently ongoing. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Leaguepedia

LTA North 2025 Split 1 schedule and results

With a double-elimination bracket played from the start, each conference’s schedule is spread through three weekends only. Afterward, the competition proceeds to the playoffs.

Saturday, Jan. 25

3pm CT: FlyQuest 2 -0 Shopify Rebellion

-0 Shopify Rebellion 6pm CT: LYON 0-2 Cloud9

Sunday, Jan. 26

3pm CT: 100 Thieves 2 -0 Disguised

-0 Disguised 6pm CT: Team Liquid 2-0 Dignitas

Saturday, Feb. 1

3pm CT: Dignitas vs. Disguised (losers are eliminated)

6pm CT: Shopfiy Rebellion vs. LYON (losers are eliminated)

Sunday, Feb. 2

3pm CT: Team Liquid vs. 100 Thieves (winners qualify for the playoffs)

6pm CT: FlyQuest vs. Cloud9 (winners qualify for the playoffs)

9pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Feb. 9

3pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

6pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

9pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

LTA 2025 South Split 1 standings

The format of LTA 2025 South Split One is practically identical to the Northern conference.

Place Team First TBD Second TBD Third TBD Fourth TBD Fifth-Sixth TBD Fifth-Sixth TBD Seventh-Eighth TBD Seventh-Eighth TBD

As of now, the bracket looks like pictured below.

Teams are fighting it out for a playoffs seed. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Leaguepedia

LTA 2025 South Split 1 schedule and results

The Southern competition also features a double-elimination bracket to determine the four best teams in the subregion.

Saturday, Jan. 25

11am CT: paiN Gaming 2 -1 LOUD

-1 LOUD 1pm CT: Vivo Keyd Stars 1-2 Leviatan

Sundayy, Jan. 26

11am CT: Isurus Estral 2 -1 FURIA

-1 FURIA 1pm CT: RED Canids 2-0 Fluxo W7M

Saturday, Feb. 1

11am CT: Vivo Keyd Stars vs. Loud (losers are eliminated)

1pm CT: FURIA vs. Fluxo W7M (losers are eliminated)

Sunday, Feb. 2

11am CT: Leviatan vs. paiN Gaming (winners qualify for the playoffs)

1pm CT: Isurus Estral vs. RED Canids (winners qualify for the playoffs)

4pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Feb. 9

11am CT: TBD vs. TBD

1pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

4pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

LTA 2025 Split 1 Playoffs standings and schedule

At the time of writing, neither the North nor the South has advanced to the playoffs. However, the seeding for the single-elimination bracket is already available. The highest-seeded team from LTA 2025 North will face the lowest-seeded squad from the South, and so on. The bracket will look as follows.

TBD time: North number one seed vs. South number four seed

TBD time: North number three seed vs. South number two seed

TBD time: North number four seed vs. South number one seed

TBD time: North number two seed vs. South number three seed

No second chances this time. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Leaguepedia

The playoffs are scheduled to begin on Feb. 15 and finish a week later, on Feb. 23. We can expect the quarterfinals to be played throughout the first weekend, while the semifinals and the grand final will conclude in the following one. The event will take place in Brazil.

How to watch LTA 2025 Split 1

Like always, following the best League action is incredibly easy. You can tune in by visiting Riot’s official LoL Esports page or tuning in on LTA North or South’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

