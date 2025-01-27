LTA 2025 Split 1: Schedule, results, standings, and more

Riot Games introduced a new format to the Americas in League of Legends this year by combining the continent’s major competitions under one banner: LTA. Here’s how it works, along with the current standings and results in the first Split.
As expected, the introduction of LTA meant some substantial overhauls to the league’s format and structure. Instead of being divided into a few smaller competitions, North and South American teams now compete domestically before an international League clash. This will determine LTA’s representatives in the main tournaments like the Mid-Season Invitational and Worlds.
Table of contents
LTA 2025 Split 1 format, explained
In Split 1, squads won’t fight for a seed in MSI or Worlds. Instead, they compete for the only LTA spot in the new international event, 2025 First Stand. The LTA 2025 Split One Playoffs, which will feature the top four teams from both the Northern and Southern conferences, will decide that.
On the other hand, the top eight teams that will compete in the playoffs are selected via domestic competition. Eight teams from the Northern and Southern conferences (LTA North and South, respectively) will fight in a double-elimination bracket.
That way, each squad can fix their errors after losing, with most games best-of-threes, enabling those with more in-depth strategy. Speaking of which, there’s a lot more preparation going into Drafts this Split since both conferences feature Full Fearless Drafts. This means that if a team has picked a champion in one of the games, it’s banned entirely for the remainder of the series. This format will also translate to the 2025 First Draft.
LTA 2025 North Split 1 standings
The standings are more straightforward this time. Teams will want to secure a top-four finish to qualify for the playoffs.
|Place
|Team
|First
|TBD
|Second
|TBD
|Third
|TBD
|Fourth
|TBD
|Fifth-Sixth
|TBD
|Fifth-Sixth
|TBD
|Seventh-Eighth
|TBD
|Seventh-Eighth
|TBD
The games are throughout the weekends, and as of now, the bracket looks as follows.
LTA North 2025 Split 1 schedule and results
With a double-elimination bracket played from the start, each conference’s schedule is spread through three weekends only. Afterward, the competition proceeds to the playoffs.
Saturday, Jan. 25
- 3pm CT: FlyQuest 2-0 Shopify Rebellion
- 6pm CT: LYON 0-2 Cloud9
Sunday, Jan. 26
- 3pm CT: 100 Thieves 2-0 Disguised
- 6pm CT: Team Liquid 2-0 Dignitas
Saturday, Feb. 1
- 3pm CT: Dignitas vs. Disguised (losers are eliminated)
- 6pm CT: Shopfiy Rebellion vs. LYON (losers are eliminated)
Sunday, Feb. 2
- 3pm CT: Team Liquid vs. 100 Thieves (winners qualify for the playoffs)
- 6pm CT: FlyQuest vs. Cloud9 (winners qualify for the playoffs)
- 9pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, Feb. 9
- 3pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 6pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 9pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
LTA 2025 South Split 1 standings
The format of LTA 2025 South Split One is practically identical to the Northern conference.
|Place
|Team
|First
|TBD
|Second
|TBD
|Third
|TBD
|Fourth
|TBD
|Fifth-Sixth
|TBD
|Fifth-Sixth
|TBD
|Seventh-Eighth
|TBD
|Seventh-Eighth
|TBD
As of now, the bracket looks like pictured below.
LTA 2025 South Split 1 schedule and results
The Southern competition also features a double-elimination bracket to determine the four best teams in the subregion.
Saturday, Jan. 25
- 11am CT: paiN Gaming 2-1 LOUD
- 1pm CT: Vivo Keyd Stars 1-2 Leviatan
Sundayy, Jan. 26
- 11am CT: Isurus Estral 2-1 FURIA
- 1pm CT: RED Canids 2-0 Fluxo W7M
Saturday, Feb. 1
- 11am CT: Vivo Keyd Stars vs. Loud (losers are eliminated)
- 1pm CT: FURIA vs. Fluxo W7M (losers are eliminated)
Sunday, Feb. 2
- 11am CT: Leviatan vs. paiN Gaming (winners qualify for the playoffs)
- 1pm CT: Isurus Estral vs. RED Canids (winners qualify for the playoffs)
- 4pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, Feb. 9
- 11am CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 1pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 4pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
LTA 2025 Split 1 Playoffs standings and schedule
At the time of writing, neither the North nor the South has advanced to the playoffs. However, the seeding for the single-elimination bracket is already available. The highest-seeded team from LTA 2025 North will face the lowest-seeded squad from the South, and so on. The bracket will look as follows.
- TBD time: North number one seed vs. South number four seed
- TBD time: North number three seed vs. South number two seed
- TBD time: North number four seed vs. South number one seed
- TBD time: North number two seed vs. South number three seed
The playoffs are scheduled to begin on Feb. 15 and finish a week later, on Feb. 23. We can expect the quarterfinals to be played throughout the first weekend, while the semifinals and the grand final will conclude in the following one. The event will take place in Brazil.
How to watch LTA 2025 Split 1
Like always, following the best League action is incredibly easy. You can tune in by visiting Riot’s official LoL Esports page or tuning in on LTA North or South’s Twitch and YouTube channels.
Published: Jan 27, 2025 10:19 am