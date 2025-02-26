Half the price, all the hype: Riot halves costs for all League champions

After listening to players, Riot Games is cutting champion prices and bringing back Hextech chests, so you can fill your roster and your inventory without too much grind. In a major update announced today, the Blue Essence cost for all League of Legends champions will be halved.

This announcement comes as part of a broader set of changes Riot is implementing to rebuild player trust and improve the overall League experience. Alongside the Blue Essence price cut, Hextech chests are making a comeback after widespread community backlash over their removal. Combined with the increase in Blue Essence rewards from the pass, these adjustments mark a significant improvement to champion acquisition speed for both veteran and new players—but mostly for the latter.

Once the Blue Essence Shop will be live later this year you’ll be able to buy chromas with the currecny. Image via Riot Games

These changes come after Riot’s overhaul of the Blue Essence system earlier this year, which shifted champion acquisition primarily to Riot Points or the seasonal battle pass. That, along with the removal of discounted rates from champion shards, sparked frustration and concerns in the community,over the increased difficulty in obtaining all champions in an already quite expanded champion pool.

However, after today’s announcement, it seems that the League community has already positively changed its opinion, calling the champion price reduction one of the most “best changes” in recent patches, noting that these updates make unlocking champions faster and more rewarding. Additionally, League studio head Andrei “Meddler” van Roon shared on Reddit that players who purchased champions during Patch 25.4 can contact player support for a partial Blue Essence refund, ensuring no one misses out on the discount, if they want to.

While these sweeping changes, including the return of Hextech chests and reduced champion costs, mark progress, rebuilding player trust will take more than discounts and rewards. After all, trust isn’t as easy to unlock as a champion—no matter how much Blue Essence you’ve saved up.

