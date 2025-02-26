When does League of Legend’s TCG Project K release?

If you are a fan of trading card games (TCGs) and League of Legends, Riot’s got your back with Project K. It’s a physical game with its own set of rules different from Legends of Runeterra, and English-speaking fans will be able to play it this year.

Riot focused on China first. Image via Riot Games

There is no confirmed release date for League‘s Project K so far, except that it will be launched in China in “early 2025,” according to Project K‘s executive producer Chengran Chai. That’s because the team first found a company responsible for printing, distribution, and organizing store-level promotions, and competitions in China.

Since Riot partnered with UVS Games, English-speaking countries will also see the game in 2025, but with no specific date confirmed yet, not even if it’s set to release alongside China or later in the year. Other global regions will get Project K in 2026, according to Riot.

Since Riot intends to not only launch the cards globally but wants to create a competitive ecosystem in every country Project K is released, they need to not only partner with a company to print and distribute the game and accessories in the country’s language but also organize events and competitions to solidify the community around the TCG.

Everything we know about Project K so far

You can follow the Chinese release of cards. Image via Riot Games

Project K was first teased on the Chinese streaming platform BiliBili in September with the name Rune Battlegrounds, but there wasn’t much to go on except for the six symbols that appear at the start. On Dec. 5, however, Riot Games released a video introducing the League TCG as Project K.

From that video alone, we know champions have their own decks and gameplay styles based on how the team describes their hand. The champions mentioned in the video are Viktor as a Leader, Volibear as Furious, Yasuo as Remorseful, and Jinx as a Rebel. But Project K was presented and open for players to play test it at the TFT Macao Open so many players started posting how to play it and Willow allegedly received the Project K Rules PDF from the game director himself, Dave Guskin.

The objective is to be the first to get eight points. There are seven types of cards: Legends, Champions, Units, Spells, Gear, Runes, and Battlefields. Each player plays as a Legend and uses runes to place units, cast spells, and use gear cards.

The Legend will determine the color of the cards you can use based on their banner in the top left corner. Champions and units deal damage, gear cards are placed in the base area for you to use, runes are the resource, and battlefields are the places players will fight for control. You’ll have to fight to conquer the battlefields, defend them, and gain points as you attack and defend.

Riot released a trailer on the Chinese platform Weibo three months ago, and Guskin announced at the end of the video the company finished the first set of cards, which is coming to Chinese stores “soon,” and the team is designing Champions for the second set while “refining gameplay mechanics.”

