LoL’s upcoming trading card game partners with UVS Games for targeted 2025 release

Just when you thought League of Legends‘ scope couldn’t get any bigger, Project K is here to bring you the game in the form of real-life playing cards. And the trading card game now has a publisher with big clients on their resume.

Today, Riot Games announced it’s partnering with UVS Games to publish Project K. The real name of the game is still forthcoming, but it all amounts to a League TCG that will launch internationally at some point in 2025 after an initial release in China. UVS might not be a household name to you, but you’ve definitely heard of the people they’ve already partnered with. UVS makes the UniVersus CCG, a collectible card game incorporating cards from media properties like Critical Role, Solo Leveling, Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Godzilla, and more.

Runeterra at your fingertips. Image via Riot Games

Game director Dan Guskin talked about the need for expertise in the TCG world to get Project K right. “UVS brings just that,” Guskin said in a press release. “With their support, we’re confident we can create an incredible player experience for fans of card games and League of Legends alike.” The press release also included a statement from UVS Games vice president Zoe McNamara, who touted Project K’s “strategic depth, excitement, and stunning card design.”

Project K was announced last year after being developed by Rioters who were ingrained in several different TCG scenes. While the 2025 Chinese release was already announced, the partnership with UVS ensures the game will see a 2025 release all around the world, including for English-speaking audiences.

The final name of the game is still in development, as are final card designs, gameplay mechanics, and the official launch windows. If we had to guess, we’d say we’ll learn about those first three things when Riot’s finally ready to announce the actual release dates sometime later this year. But for now, League fans and TCG enthusiasts can dream of ripping open some fresh packs soon.

