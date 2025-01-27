LoL’s Rumble just got disabled thanks to a huge exploit involving an army of Rift Heralds

League of Legends’ fiery yordle Rumble is taking some time away from Summoner’s Rift because Riot Games is working to fix a game-breaking exploit that allows the champion to spawn infinite Rift Heralds on the map.

League’s Noxus-based season has seen the rise of many niche champion picks in esports due to Fearless drafts, such as Elise support and many more. But the Mechanized Menace’s win rate is soaring, and it’s not just because of his good performances but an exploit that many players have been abusing in ranked matches.

My teammate would see eight rift heralds outside our base and still say it’s winnable. Screenshot via Vandril

According to Lolalytics, Rumble’s win rate in Diamond and above ranked matches increased from 50.88 to 53.73 in just under three days. While the champion’s pick rate is steady, the ban rate seems to be slowing dipping. Vandiril, who often finds exploits and bugs, showcased two Rumble exploits in a recent YouTube video.

One of these smaller exploits involves players taking the Precision tree instead of the popular Sorcery tree, which is great for poking the enemy. With the Precision line, they chose the Triumph rune, which gets triggered after a takedown, giving you some HP and 20 gold.

Due to the exploit, if you secured a kill/assist while your heat was in yellow or orange, you could spam your electric harpoon ability to continuously get more HP and stack gold. Rumble players are already in the habit of spawning their harpoon to either harass their enemy in the lane or just keep the heat ready for using their empowered abilities.

While gold and HP don’t always guarantee a match win, Rift Heralds definitely do. Another major exploit that players used on Rumble was spawning infinite Rift Heralds. After eliminating the Herald, players charged up their heat to yellow, and if the Rift Herald spawned during this time, they could spawn as many Rift Heralds as they wanted.

While players with good morals would immediately stop using more than one as they’d probably get reported in a ranked match, others might be using it as a desperate last attempt to help in their climb to the higher ranks. Riot should promptly fix the exploit, and everything should return to normal in no time.

