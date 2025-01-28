The year has barely started, and we’re already almost three League of Legends patches into 2025. The first two introduced a number of mechanics and tried to balance them, and by the looks of it, Patch 25.S1.3 will try to do the same again.

Recommended Videos

You couldn’t be more wrong if you expect Riot Games to take its foot off the pedal. The official patch notes aren’t available yet and will probably drop on Tuesday, Feb. 4. But, as always, courtesy of Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, we know what to expect in the update ahead of schedule.

When does LoL Patch 15.3 release?

The update is swiftly approaching. Image via Riot Games

League patches launch every two weeks. The third update of the year is meant to go live on Wednesday, Feb. 5. The exact hour of the launch remains to be seen, and it will likely stay that way until the patch officially drops. But judging by the previous release times of League updates, we expect Patch 15.3 to arrive at the following times:

3pm CT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

What’s in LoL Patch 15.3?

The details regarding LoL Patch 15.3 aren’t fully known. However, Phroxzon has a tradition of shedding more information a day or two after the initial early patch notes drop, so we should know more soon enough.

Support items slammed with a nerf hammer

No more single carry supports? Image via Riot Games

One of the main takeaways from Phroxzon’s initial patch notes is the changes to support items. Or should I say nerfs? The developer has acknowledged that the role has too much carry potential in both solo queue and competitive play.

To combat this, Riot is targeting damaging support items. Their output will be decreased, though, we’ve yet to see by how much. The developer also aims to “increase ADC and Top agency and satisfaction in particular,” but admitted that it “will take a longer time to get right and land.”

Attack faster!

Riot is also surprisingly increasing the attack speed gap up to three. “We don’t want to increase this too high as it makes piloting champions at high attack speed too challenging,” Phroxzon said.

Dragon Souls are also seeing changes—more specifically, Cloud and Chemtech. Phroxzon pointed out how most players see Cloud as the weakest in the game, but in reality, skilled players can utilize it the most. Cloud Drake will receive nerfs, while Chemtech will get buffs since it’s currently the weakest, according to Riot’s data.

No further changes to Mel

No more Mel nerfs, for now. Image via Riot Games

The latest League champion, Mel, was released in the previous Patch 25.S1.2. She was too overpowered from the start, prompting the developer to release a hotfix that tuned her down. And it seems that those tweaks are working since Riot doesn’t plan on adding any further balance changes to the Arcane’s character, despite players begging for further nerfs.

“After the hotfix, Mel has mostly stalled her win rate growth…. We don’t feel the need to make further balance adjustments this patch and feel like she’s in a good spot while we observe how players learn her,” Phroxzon said.

All changes in LoL Patch 15.3

Below are all the changes introduced in Patch 25.S1.3 and everything we know about them. We’ll update this list accordingly once more details are known.

Champions

17 champions are on the tweaking board. Image via Riot Games

Cassiopeia

To be determined…

Evelynn

To be determined…

Galio

To be determined…

Jax

To be determined…

Jayce

To be determined…

Kayn

To be determined…

Miss Fortune

To be determined…

Nasus

To be determined…

Quinn

To be determined…

Rell

To be determined…

Rakan

To be determined…

Samira

To be determined…

Skarner

To be determined…

Swain

To be determined…

Teemo

To be determined…

Thresh

To be determined…

Viego

To be determined…

Systems and items

Attack Speed Cap

To be determined…

Bloodsong

To be determined…

Champion Bounties for losing team

To be determined…

Chemtech Soul

To be determined…

Cloud Soul

To be determined…

Domination Keystones

To be determined…

Void Grubs

To be determined…

Zaz’Zak’s Realmspike

To be determined…

Swiftplay

Swiftplay is also seeing balance changes. Image via Riot Games

Fiddlesticks

To be determined…

Game Pacing Changes

To be determined…

Ivern

To be determined…

Nidalee

To be determined…

Yorick

To be determined…

Teemo

To be determined…

Zoe

To be determined…

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy