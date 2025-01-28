Mel added to the League of Legends bug hall of fame with latest exploit

Mel has recently been nominated into the League of Legends bug Hall of Fame, thanks to a bug that immediately disconnects everyone in the game.

If Mel is facing a Ryze and he applies a Spell Flux (E) mark on her, she can use her W to reflect the incoming Overload (Q) detonate to reflect all the damage. But it doesn’t stop there, as the game doesn’t like this interaction very much. In a few more seconds, this interaction will always instakill the Ryze, start lagging the server, and you’ll hear roughly nine announcements of “A Summoner has Disconnected.”

Even if you’re not disconnected, the game will still become laggy and unplayable. In several cases, the entire match just disappeared and does not appear in anyone’s match history. This bug is currently live, and it’s possible to pull it off in ranked. So if you see the enemy team pick a Mel, force your Ryze to swap off immediately.

Mel casting her broken disconnect spell. Image via Riot Games

While the inner workings are currently unknown, players theorize that this has to do with some sort of infinite loop or action that triggers because the reflected Ryze projectile is constantly bouncing. This neverending loop might be causing a ton of computational drain on the server, forcing it to disconnect everyone in the game.

Of course, bugs are inevitable with a champion like Mel, whose Reflect (W) needs to be able to interact with every single projectile in the game. However, we’ve seen similar trends with other champions, and players are quick to point out that Riot hasn’t learned from those mistakes. What makes this bug even more frustrating is the fact that players are generally unhappy with Mel due to her numbers and playstyle, allowing her to reach an absurd 60 percent win rate in Emerald and above.

The broken ability to disconnect players has only been bestowed upon a few champions in the past, but Riot has decided that Mel deserves it, too. Previously, the King of Spaghetti Code title belonged to Viego, Mordekaiser, and Sylas, as they could regularly pull off shenanigans that would break the game and force enemies to disconnect. However, Mel takes it further by disconnecting the entire server, showcasing how power creep is real for new champions.

Funnily enough, this is the second game-breaking bug this week, as Rumble was also breaking the game recently before being disabled. Riot will probably also disable Mel soon because, while niche, this bug will be much more severe if it does occur. Check out this video if you want to watch the Mel bug in action.

