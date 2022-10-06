Return of the bug king: Viego is breaking League of Legends again

Viego, the infamous Ruined King, was released on the League of Legends live servers in January 2021. Other than being the mysterious Ruined King we’ve been hearing about for years, Viego is, besides Mordekaiser, one of the most buggy champions in the game with 48 bug fixes already in his pocket. But just when Riot Games thought it had rid the Ruined King of all of his bugs, Viego’s bug tendency has struck once again—this time on the PBE.

The first bug, which is courtesy of League of Poro, is that Viego can stack an infinite amount of the recently introduced jungle pets, which are coming with the 2023 preseason. To reproduce this bug, you’ll need to have an evolved pet as a Viego and the enemy jungler needs to have only the basic edition of a jungle pet. If Viego kills the enemy jungler and possesses the champion’s body, the enemy’s pet will stay with Viego. You can also rinse and repeat this process until you have enough pets, but the other pets, unfortunately, won’t attack any targets.

Another bug, found by the popular bug hunter Vandril, is also tied to jungle pets. Unlike the previous bug, this one can be easily replicated since all you need is a basic jungle pet. Then, you head to jungle and start killing jungle monsters, and you may notice the pet is applying the Blade of the Ruined King passive, which allows Viego to strike an enemy twice and siphon health from the target.

The 2023 preseason is expected to get underway in November. It’s still early days and Riot will almost certainly be looking to fix these bugs before they see the light of day on the League of Legends live servers.