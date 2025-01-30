What LoL champion says ‘Lightning in a gun coming through’?

LoLdle’s back with another new voice line for you to identify, and today’s puzzle may be a bit of a head-scratcher for anyone who has never played this League of Legends champion.

As its name suggests, LoLdle is like Wordle but themed entirely around League. There are several different versions of LoLdle, including one that gives you a voice line from the game, to which you must submit a guess for who you think says that quote.

The answer to the Jan. 30 quote is very much in the same electrifying theme as the Jan. 29 one, which was “The eyes never lie.” But make no mistake; they’re far from the same champion. For those who may be struggling with the answer, we’ll give you a few hints before revealing who it is.

“Lightning in a gun coming through” LoL quote hints

Hint 1: This champion is from Zaun.

If you’re a fan of League’s lore, this might help narrow it down. There are a handful of other champions from the undercity, though, and many of them wield guns. If you’re not as read up on the game’s intricate backstories, though, this next clue might help you out.

Hint 2: This champion is an ADC.

Maybe this one was obvious; the quote mentions a gun, after all. But not every gun-wielding character in the Riot Games MOBA is an ADC (we’re looking at you, Graves!). Here’s one more hint to help you out.

Hint 3: This champion has green hair.

If you were thinking Jinx up until this point, think again. This hint should’ve narrowed it down significantly by now. There’s only one champion with green hair in their base splash art—and no, we’re not talking about Thresh. For those of you who still don’t have the answer after that clue, though, don’t fret: We’ve got the answer coming right up.

But be ready for spoilers—there’s no turning back.

Jan. 30 LoLdle quote answer

Answer: The champion who says, “Lightning in a gun coming through” is none other than the Spark of Zaun, Zeri.

For those of you who know your League lore, this might’ve been an easy one. As a member of Zaun’s working class, Zeri is equipped with the power of electricity. Using her own handcrafted gun to channel her powers, she fights for her city and community. The entirety of her kit revolves around making the most of her electrifying strength, so when you put two and two together, this quote makes a lot of sense for this character.

This isn’t the first time Zeri has been featured in a LoLdle quote. In August 2024, she was the star of the show with her “Fully charged” voice line. But today’s voice line gave us less of a run for our money than the previous one.

“Lightning in a gun coming through.” Image via Riot Games

Did you get the answer on your first try? Let us know in the comments below, and come back tomorrow for the next LoLdle puzzle!

