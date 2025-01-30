Struggling to get a date? These LoL players think your main is the problem

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s no surprise that many single gamers are looking for dates for the special holiday.

Recommended Videos

If you’re struggling to find someone to spend a date night with, then your League of Legends main might be hurting your chances. After an X post (formerly Twitter) featuring a tier list ranking how “dateable” men are depending on their League main surfaced, fans of the popular MOBA discussed their likelihood of having a successful date.

the ONLY accurate tierlist on how dateable men are based on their mains pic.twitter.com/1ncNobYBX6 — G2 Caltys (@Caltyss) January 29, 2025

The tier list, created and shared by G2 streamer and content creator Caltys, features every champion within the game sorted into different tiers. Each section is titled after a different relationship status, such as “Marriage” or “Friends.”

Since the list centers around a topic that most League players have no experience in, it’s no surprise that it immediately started generating conversations. Obviously, the tier list is facing some major scrutiny from League players who feel like their main champion didn’t get a fair shake.

For example, one user questioned why Bard was at the top of the list in marriage material because they think, “Bard mains are just going to roam out of your marriage leaving behind your kids to collect chimes and support a random girl on the other side of the map.” Surely, there are more loyal mains that Caltys could have added to the top of her list, but at least Bard always returns to lane at some point.

Did your main secure a date? Image via Riot Games.

Malphite is the only other champion who made it to the top of the list, meaning that Catlys thinks some tank mains are worth speaking to. If you play AP Malphite, don’t start planning a wedding, as Catlys noted that purchasing solely AP items drops this rock-solid character down two full tiers.

Junglers are the main population of League players who received low scores on the list. When one commenter asked Caltys why almost all the Jungle champions were so low on the list, she responded, “They don’t deserve love.”

Junglers already have it hard; they have to spend their days struggling and crying over monsters in a PvP-focused game. Since they clearly have too much stressful work on their hands perfecting their next full clear, it’s no surprise that they wouldn’t be attentive enough for a relationship.

Not everyone is upset about their placements on the list. Many enchanters and tanky supports were ranked quite high on the list, making their mains pretty pleased with themselves. These characters typically sacrifice everything to protect their squishy ADCs, and their selflessness should certainly be rewarded with some love.

While Rakan players are worth dating, Xayah mains got left in the dust. Image via Riot Games.

Unfortunately, Catlys specifically said the list only applies to men playing League, so your placement on the list may differ if you don’t belong to that group of players. Since the list garnered a lot of attention, chances are that she may make more in the future that apply to different players and genders.

Even though this tier list is arbitrary and only highlights the opinions of a single individual, it’s fun to think about how your choice of main reflects on yourself. How did you fare in this tier list? Share with us below!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy