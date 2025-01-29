Forgot password
The champion splash art for the April Fools Day skins for Kog'Maw, Alistair, Renekton, and Kennen, showing all four champions reimagined as toys
Image via Riot Games
League of Legends

What LoL champion says ‘The eyes never lie’?

Here's a few clues to help you figure it out.
Image of Rachel Samples
Rachel Samples
Published: Jan 29, 2025 05:11 pm

With every new day comes a new LoLdle puzzle for players to solve. Today’s quote, “The eyes never lie,” might feel very generic to those who don’t main the League of Legends character who says it—especially if you’re unfamiliar with their lore.

LoLdle is similar to Wordle in the sense that you submit a League character’s name and receive feedback based on your initial guess. There are different modes of LoLdle, including one that gives you a voice line from the game, and you must submit your guesses for who you think says that quote.

The quote for Jan. 29 is “The eyes never lie.” At first, you might think it’s someone who has something in their design related to their eyes, like Lee Sin. Maybe it’s Elise, who turns into a giant spider and has eight of those things. You’d be wrong in both instances, though.

But before we go spoiling the answer, we’ll give you a few clues to give you a solid chance at guessing correctly with your first submission. Here are a couple of hints and today’s answer for LoLdle, Jan. 29.

“The eyes never lie” LoL quote hints

Hint 1: This champion is a Yordle.

Okay, we’re starting off a bit vague with our first clue. There are a ton of Yordles in League, so you’ll have to put on your Teemo hats—err, thinking caps—to narrow it down. Here’s a second clue to help you figure out the answer.

Hint 2: This champion is traditionally picked in the top lane.

Now that you know which lane the champion is typically picked, you might have a better idea of who it could be. There are still several Yordles who can hold their own in the top lane, though, but do they seem like they’d talk about eyes? If you’re still struggling, we’ve got one more clue for you, and this one will be a bit more of a giveaway.

Hint 3: This champion has an electrifying presence on Summoner’s Rift.

Our final hint might have just clued you in on who it could be. There’s only one champion in the game who matches all three clues, after all. Don’t worry if you haven’t figured it out, though; we’re here to help. But be warned, we’re about to spoil the answer below.

Jan. 29 LoLdle answer

Answer: The champion who says “The eyes never lie” is the Heart of the Tempest, Kennen.

Without knowing Kennen’s lore, this quote makes absolutely no sense, so it tracks that you might not have figured it on your first go. But this little Yordle, according to his lore, traveled from Bandle City to Ionia, where he discovered the Kinkou, an order led by a leader called the Eye of Twilight. He eventually joins the order and becomes the Heart of the Tempest, offering guidance on how to preserve order through diplomacy.

Kennen from League of Legends, a small creature dressed as a purple ninja throwing a lighting ninja star.
“The eyes never lie.” Image via Riot Games

So when Kennen refers to the “eyes,” he’s likely not talking about literal eyes, but instead the Eyes of Twilight. If you’re not a big consumer of League’s lore, it’s understandable how you wouldn’t know that.

How many guesses did it take you to figure out who this champion was? Let us know in the comments below, and check back tomorrow for the next LoLdle puzzle!

