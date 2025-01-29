LoL players don’t understand why Riot keeps ignoring this overpowered champion

While League of Legends’ balancing team is always on the hunt to nerf and buff champions to keep them healthy, certain champions like K’Sante often slip under the radar and become a problem in everyone’s matches.

In a Reddit discussion, players are asking Riot Games why K’Sante’s growing popularity in League matches isn’t leading to a nerf, making him more vulnerable to his counters and adding more diversity in the top lane. “Riot not touching K’Sante next patch is absurd,” a player said, talking about how the champion has always been potent since his release.

In Patch 15.2, K’Sante has a 46.56 win rate across all ranks, according to Lolalytics. The Pride of Nazumah has definitely seen better days. However, his pick rate seems to be constant over the season, and his ban rate has been on the rise for the past few days.

In his current state, K’Sante might need some more buffs to bring his win rate to par with other champions, but if you look at the champion’s performance in esports tournaments across the globe, it’ll show you a completely different picture, which validates the theory that he is indeed very strong in the top lane.

Let’s start with the Korean LCK Cup 2025, where teams are fighting for a spot in the First Stand 2025 tournament. K’Sante has played 14 matches where he has a win rate of around 80 percent, according to Oracle’s Elixir. He also has a high pick-to-ban percentage among top laners, and has the highest win rate and ban rate among all champions who’ve played more than 10 matches in the tournament.

Similarly, in the first LPL split, K’Sante regions supreme with the highest win rate of around 80 percent among top laners who’ve played at least 10 matches. He also has the highest number of assists among top laners, which shows his vital role in teamfights. Lastly, in Europe’s LEC Winter Split 2025, he is the most-played top-lane champion, with a pick-to-ban rate of over 90 percent in drafts, showing his dominating performance in the region.

K’Sante isn’t the flashiest top laner, and his presence is felt through his silent plays and late-game scaling. The current meta favors champions who can either get quick kills to secure Feats of Strength, or stay safe in the early game and provide utility to the team to win teamfights. K’Sante falls in the second category, where he stays safe in the early game but still has enough damage to neutralize squishy targets with ease.

He also has amazing mobility thanks to his abilities, and he excels at taking down priority targets with his ultimate, which makes him great near objectives. His strong shields keep the team safe and he becomes an impenetrable frontline, making him great for ADCs to use as a shield and destroy enemy players.

Players on Reddit are suggesting nerfs to his overall shielding, which will make him weak to champions with higher poke, introducing a counter to his tankiness. Now, it depends on Riot to nerf him if he remains a priority pick in competitive matches.

