Corki speeding through the arcade world in League of Legends.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Every update date on Riot’s LoL patch schedule for 2025 season

Mark the dates.
Image of Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
|

Published: Apr 3, 2025 08:30 am

The 2025 season arrived in League of Legends at the beginning of January, introducing a series of gameplay changes. Riot Games also revealed the official patch schedule for the year.

Like every year, the 2025 season features a calendar with biweekly changes. These are targeted at both pro play and average players trying to climb the ranked ladder. Patches are a pivotal part of League since they keep the game fresh. The Riot devs usually look at the strongest and weakest champions and items, but it can be a little tricky with over 170 champs and dozens of items and runes.

This year, the patch format is a little different. Riot has condensed the patches to “YEAR.PATCH-NUMBER.” In other words, 25.01 is the first patch of the season, 25.02 is the second, and so on. Why did they do this? Who knows.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 League patch schedule.

Table of contents

What is the current League of Legends patch?

Nasus powers up in a great blue circle in League of Legends
New skins and champion changes are added to the game every two weeks. Image via Riot Games

At the moment, players are enjoying League on Patch 25.07. It didn’t bring many substantial changes compared to the previous updates, but it still updated a few areas of the game. This included changes to Brand, Shaco, Trundle, and more.

League of Legends patch schedule for 2025

PatchRelease datePatch notes
25.01Thursday, Jan. 9
25.02Thursday, Jan. 2325.02
25.03Wednesday, Feb. 525.03
25.04Thursday, Feb. 2025.04
25.05Wednesday, March 525.05
25.06Wednesday, March 2925.06
25.07Wednesday, April 225.07
25.08Wednesday, April 16
25.09Wednesday, April 30
25.10Wednesday, May 14
25.11Wednesday, May 28
25.12Wednesday, June 11
25.13Wednesday, June 25
25.14Wednesday, July 16
25.15Wednesday, July 30
25.16Wednesday, Aug. 13
25.17Wednesday, Aug. 27
25.18Wednesday, Sept. 10
25.19Wednesday, Sept. 24
25.20Wednesday, Oct. 8
25.21Wednesday, Oct. 22
25.22Wednesday, Nov. 5
25.23Wednesday, Nov. 19
25.24Wednesday, Dec. 10
Official patch schedule via Riot Games

How often does Riot release League of Legends patches?

League patches are released every two weeks on Wednesdays or Thursdays. There are some instances where there’s a three-week break, but that’s very rare. Sometimes, however, patches fail to address issues, and the devs launch hotfixes to tweak them—usually a day or two after the original update. If these hotfixes go live, they mostly tune down or bring up overbuffed or overnerfed champions.

How to test upcoming League of Legends changes

Testing out forthcoming changes before they hit the live servers is a perfect way of preparing yourself for the official launch. This way, you can be three steps ahead of your opponents and excel in the new meta immediately after the update. To do that, you can set up a PBE account.

The PBE is a playtesting server where you can experience the upcoming tweaks firsthand before they are officially added to League. Luckily, setting up your own PBE account isn’t a big deal anymore.

