As the regular split for various League of Legends tournaments has started all around the world, the developers are getting ready with the 25.08 patch notes, coming with multiple buffs, nerfs, and adjustments for champions.
The April Fools’ event is over in League, and it’s time to balance the scales. Esports teams are playing Fearless Drafts in their regional splits, which means that many underused champions are getting buffs to make them viable in the meta as the year slowly approaches the next international tournament.
Table of contents
When does LoL Patch 25.08 release?
League updates usually release on Wednesdays, and Patch 25.08 is no different. It’s scheduled for April 16, 2025. While the official release times across all regions have yet to be confirmed, the expected release windows for each region are as follows:
- 3pm CT (NA)
- 5am GMT (EU West)
- 3am CET (EU North East)
- 8am KR (Korea)
What’s in LoL Patch 25.08?
League Patch 25.08 contains a ton of buffs for champions like Renekton, Blitzcrank, and many other forgotten champs. These buffs come with some nerfs to champions like Yorick, who received too much power in their wings through the last patch’s adjustments.
Champion buffs
The following champions will all be receiving buffs in League Patch 25.08:
Blitzcrank
TBD…
Brand
TBD…
Hwei
TBD…
Mel
TBD…
Renekton
TBD…
Shen
TBD…
Singed
TBD…
Sona
TBD…
Zeri
TBD…
Zoe
TBD…
Champion nerfs
The following champions will all be receiving nerfs in League Patch 25.08:
Aatrox
TBD…
Gwen
TBD…
Lulu
TBD…
Tristana
TBD…
Yone
TBD…
Yorick
TBD…
Yuumi
TBD…
Champion adjustments
The following champions will all be getting adjustments in League Patch 25.08.
Ahri
Ahri’s current Liandry’s + ROA build offers strong sustained damage and durability, which clashes with her intended role as a fragile, bursty, mobile mage. While maintaining multiple viable builds is tricky, this one stands out as misaligned with her core identity, according to Riot.
Annie
TBD…
Syndra
TBD…
Xerath
TBD…
System buffs
The following items will all be getting buffs in League Patch 25.08.
Cryptbloom
TBD…
Opportunity
TBD…
Overload’s Bloodmail
TBD…
System adjustments
Dead Man’s Plate
TBD…
We’ll update the piece as more information becomes available.
Published: Apr 8, 2025 09:49 am