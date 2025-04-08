As the regular split for various League of Legends tournaments has started all around the world, the developers are getting ready with the 25.08 patch notes, coming with multiple buffs, nerfs, and adjustments for champions.

The April Fools’ event is over in League, and it’s time to balance the scales. Esports teams are playing Fearless Drafts in their regional splits, which means that many underused champions are getting buffs to make them viable in the meta as the year slowly approaches the next international tournament.

When does LoL Patch 25.08 release?

Knowledge is infinite. Image via Riot Games

League updates usually release on Wednesdays, and Patch 25.08 is no different. It’s scheduled for April 16, 2025. While the official release times across all regions have yet to be confirmed, the expected release windows for each region are as follows:

3pm CT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

What’s in LoL Patch 25.08?

The voidlings are coming at you. Image via Riot Games

League Patch 25.08 contains a ton of buffs for champions like Renekton, Blitzcrank, and many other forgotten champs. These buffs come with some nerfs to champions like Yorick, who received too much power in their wings through the last patch’s adjustments.

Champion buffs

The following champions will all be receiving buffs in League Patch 25.08:

Blitzcrank

TBD…

Brand

TBD…

Hwei

TBD…

Mel

TBD…

Renekton

TBD…

Shen

TBD…

Singed

TBD…

Sona

TBD…

Zeri

TBD…

Zoe

TBD…

Champion nerfs

The following champions will all be receiving nerfs in League Patch 25.08:

Aatrox

TBD…

Gwen

TBD…

Lulu

TBD…

Tristana

TBD…

Yone

TBD…

Yorick

TBD…

Yuumi

TBD…

Champion adjustments

The following champions will all be getting adjustments in League Patch 25.08.

Ahri

Ahri’s current Liandry’s + ROA build offers strong sustained damage and durability, which clashes with her intended role as a fragile, bursty, mobile mage. While maintaining multiple viable builds is tricky, this one stands out as misaligned with her core identity, according to Riot.

Annie

TBD…

Syndra

TBD…

Xerath

TBD…

System buffs

The following items will all be getting buffs in League Patch 25.08.

Cryptbloom

TBD…

Opportunity

TBD…

Overload’s Bloodmail

TBD…

System adjustments

Dead Man’s Plate

TBD…

We’ll update the piece as more information becomes available.

