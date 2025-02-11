Riot Games has already shared the first details about the League of Legends Patch, 24.S1.4. Like the last patch, it’s a big one that aims to tune down tanks, their items, and Mel.
Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison keeps a watch over League fans and has once again launched an early preview for the patch notes via his X (formerly Twitter) account. So let’s take a look at all the changes ahead of the official release.
Table of contents
When does LoL Patch 25.4 release?
League updates tend to go out on Wednesdays, but Patch 25.4 is an exception. It’s scheduled to go live on Thursday, Feb. 20. The times it will be available on the official servers remain to be seen, but based on the previous releases, we can expect Patch 25.4 to roll out in the following hours:
- 3pm CT (NA)
- 5am GMT (EU West)
- 3am CET (EU North East)
- 8am KR (Korea)
What’s in LoL Patch 25.4
Phroxzon mentioned a few key changes in Patch 25.4. These included upcoming tank nerfs, Mel and Elise adjustments, and boots changes. On top of that, dozens of champions are set to receive changes.
Tank items adjustments are headed our way
Everyone who has played League this year probably realized that tanks are among the strongest champions in the game. Many players have complained that the tank meta is back and, more importantly, too overpowered. It seems like Riot has heard these complaints.
Patch 25.4 is making major adjustments to tanks items. These include Abyssal Mask, Fimbulwinter, Heartsteel, Plated Steelcaps, and Unending Despair. The specific details have yet to be revealed, but Riot is making the changes to even the battlefield, forcing tanks to more creative builds instead of following a simple template.
Time for shoe polish
Speaking of item changes, Riot is also reworking Mercury’s Treads, Symbiotic Soles, and Plated Steelcaps. The developer has realized defensive boots are too powerful at shutting down roles like AD carries and is trying to find the right balance.
Further changes to Mel
Riot is introducing a few adjustments to Mel. “Mel sports a pretty low winrate on her first game in particular, but after players have played a few games, this rapidly increases,” Phroxzon said.
Riot Emizery shared more details on the MelMains subreddit. Mel’s Q, W, and E’s root duration will be slammed hard with the nerf hammer, while her E’s direct hit damage and ultimate will be buffed. This caused an uproar among Mel players, who believe Riot is once again weakening Mel despite the champion being abysmal in solo queue.
Champions
Although Riot didn’t mention the specifics, 19 champions will receive changes in Patch 25.S1.4. Besides Mel, the developer wants to tune Elise’s prowess in the jungle without nerfing her position as a support.
Ashe
- To be announced…
Ekko
- To be announced…
Elise
- To be announced…
Diana
- To be announced…
Gangplank
- To be announced…
Garen
- To be announced…
Hwei
- To be announced…
Jayce
- To be announced…
Kalista
- To be announced…
Kog’Maw
- To be announced…
Lulu
- To be announced…
Mel
- Q cost range reduced from 1,000 to 950.
- Q projectile speed reduced from 5,000 to 4,500.
- W duration reduced from one second to 0.75 seconds.
- W mana cost increased from 60-0 to 80-0.
- W reflected damage decreased from 40-70 percent to 40-60 percent.
- E root duration reduced from 1.75-2.25 seconds to 1.25-2.25 seconds.
- E direct hit damage increased from 60-220 + 50 percent ability power to 60-240 + 60 percent ability power.
- R damage per Overwhelm Stack increased from 4-10 + 2.5 percent ability power to 4-10 + 3.5 percent ability power.
Nautilus
- To be announced…
Rakan
- To be announced…
Sion
- To be announced…
Teemo
- To be announced…
Twitch
- To be announced…
Warwick
- To be announced…
Yasuo
- To be announced…
Systems and items
Eight items are receiving changes. Given that Riot nerfing tanks, it’s no surprise that tank items are the target.
Abyssal Mask
- To be announced…
Fimbulwinter
- To be announced…
Heartsteel
- To be announced…
Infinity Edge
- To be announced…
Mercury Treads
- To be announced…
Plated Steelcaps
- To be announced…
Symbiotic Soles
- To be announced…
Unending Despair
- To be announced…
Swiftplay
Swiftplay is not getting many changes this time. When Riot released an update last year, it underlined it’s satisfied with the mode.
Yorick
- To be announced…
Published: Feb 11, 2025 07:17 am