Which LoL champion says ‘Precision and grace’?

There are many precise and graceful champions in League of Legends, but only one of them says this quote in the April 3 LoLdle.

I completely blanked when I first saw this quote, so I had to give it a few goes before finally landing on the answer. In my experience, these short quotes tend to be the trickiest. It doesn’t really give much away on the face of it. My first instinct was Diana for some reason, but it didn’t add up.

LoLdle quote April 3 hints

Hint 1: This champion hit the live servers in 2012.

League released all the way back in 2009. While 2012 seems like an age away at this point, when compared to the rest, this champion is kind of new. Riot really slowed down the pace after the first few years, making champion releases far and few between.

Hint 2: This champion is a top laner.

While you could technically play this champion in any role, they’re best-suited to the top lane. They like to be isolated in one-vs-one situations, using their cough… precision and grace to take down their opponents in lane. They’re also great at split-pushing, acting as a constant threat on the wing.

Hint 3: This champion is from Demacia.

There’s a handful of champions from Demancia, so this might not narrow things down too much, but it could be enough for you to guess the answer. If you’re a lore buff, you might be familiar with House Laurent. That’s all I can say.

Still need help? We have the answer.

Who says “Precision and grace”?

Got it? Image via Riot Games

Answer: The champion who says “Precision and grace” is Fiora, the Grand Duelist.

Of course it is. Fiora embodies precision and grace. She uses her sword to duel her opponents and hit them where it hurts. She’s graceful in her approach, playing exactly by the rulebook.

How many guesses did it take you to get to Fiora? Let us know in the comments below and check back tomorrow for the next LoLdle puzzle!

