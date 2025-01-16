2025 LEC Winter Split: Schedule, results, standings, and more

League of Legends players rejoice each January due to the release of new content in the game, which also teases the upcoming competitive season. In Europe, fans will be looking at the 2025 LEC Winter Split.

Like last year, the LEC is divided into three splits, with the competition then heading to Season Finals. Not each team will qualify for it, though, so let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The 2025 LEC Winter Split is the first test for European squads. Each of them has made at least one change in their rosters ahead of this season, which only ignites the anticipation for the rivalries.

G2 Esports are the defending champions, but make no mistake: there are plenty of contenders to dethrone them, like Fnatic, Team Vitality, or Karmine Corp. Here’s how the teams fare in standings and scores at the moment.

Will Caps defend his LEC title? Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the 2025 LEC Winter Split.

2025 LEC Winter Split regular season standings Placement Team Record First Fnatic 0-0 First Team Vitality 0-0 First G2 Esports 0-0 First Team Heretics 0-0 First Team BDS 0-0 First GIANTX 0-0 First Movistar KOI 0-0 First SK Gaming 0-0 First Rogue 0-0 First Karmine Corp 0-0 This leaderboard will be updated as the season progresses.

2025 LEC Winter Split regular season schedule and results

Week one

Saturday, Jan. 18

11am CT: Heretics vs. Rogue

11:45am CT: Vitality vs. BDS

12:30pm CT: GIANTX vs. SK

1:15pm CT: KOI vs. Fnatic

2pm CT: Karmine Corp vs. G2

Sunday, Jan. 19

11am CT: Heretics vs. SK

11:45am CT: Rogue vs. GIANTX

12:30pm CT: KOI vs. Karmine Corp

1:15pm CT: G2 vs. BDS

2pm CT: Fnatic vs. Vitality

Monday, Jan. 20

11am CT: BDS vs. Rogue

11:45am CT: Heretics vs. Fnatic

12:30pm CT: KOI vs. Vitality

1:15pm CT: G2 vs. SK

2pm CT: GIANTX vs. Karmine Corp

Week two

Saturday, Jan. 25

11am CT: Rogue vs. Fnatic

11:45am CT: BDS vs. Heretics

12:30pm CT: GIANTX vs. KOI

1:15pm CT: Vitality vs. G2

2pm CT: Karmine Corp vs. SK

Sunday, Jan. 26

11am CT: GIANTX vs. Heretics

11:45am CT: SK vs. Vitality

12:30pm CT: Fnatic vs. G2

1:15pm CT: Karmine Corp vs. Rogue

2pm CT: BDS vs. KOI

Monday, Jan. 27

11am CT: Vitality vs. Rogue

11:45am CT: Fnatic vs. BDS

12:30pm CT: G2 vs. GIANTX

1:15pm CT: Karmine Corp vs. Heretics

2pm CT: SK vs. KOI

Week three

Friday, Feb. 1

11am CT: SK vs. BDS

11:45am CT: GIANTX vs. Fnatic

12:30pm CT: Rogue vs. G2

1:15pm CT: Heretics vs. KOI

2pm CT: Vitality vs. Karmine Corp

Saturday, Feb. 2

11am CT: Rogue vs. SK

11:45am CT: BDS vs. GIANTX

12:30pm CT: Fnatic vs. Karmine Corp

1:15pm CT: Heretics vs. Vitality

2pm CT: G2 vs. KOI

Monday, Feb. 3

11am CT: Vitality vs. GIANTX

11:45am CT: KOI vs. Rogue

12:30pm CT: Karmine Corp vs. BDS

1:15pm CT: G2 vs. Heretics

2pm CT: SK vs. Fnatic

How to watch 2025 LEC Winter Split

Following the action live is incredibly easy and hasn’t been changed in years. You can tune in on the official LoL Esports site, or you can visit LEC’s streams on both Twitch and YouTube.

