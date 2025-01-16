Forgot password
A crowd cheers at the LEC Championship as two League of Legends teams go head-to-head on stage.
Photo by Riot Games
League of Legends

2025 LEC Winter Split: Schedule, results, standings, and more

Here's every detail about this LEC season you need to know.
|

Published: Jan 16, 2025 11:23 am

League of Legends players rejoice each January due to the release of new content in the game, which also teases the upcoming competitive season. In Europe, fans will be looking at the 2025 LEC Winter Split.

Like last year, the LEC is divided into three splits, with the competition then heading to Season Finals. Not each team will qualify for it, though, so let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The 2025 LEC Winter Split is the first test for European squads. Each of them has made at least one change in their rosters ahead of this season, which only ignites the anticipation for the rivalries.

G2 Esports are the defending champions, but make no mistake: there are plenty of contenders to dethrone them, like Fnatic, Team Vitality, or Karmine Corp. Here’s how the teams fare in standings and scores at the moment.

Caps making his signature clap move at MSI 2024.
Will Caps defend his LEC title? Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the 2025 LEC Winter Split.

2025 LEC Winter Split regular season standings

PlacementTeamRecord
FirstFnatic0-0
FirstTeam Vitality0-0
FirstG2 Esports0-0
FirstTeam Heretics0-0
FirstTeam BDS0-0
FirstGIANTX0-0
FirstMovistar KOI0-0
FirstSK Gaming0-0
FirstRogue0-0
FirstKarmine Corp0-0
This leaderboard will be updated as the season progresses.

2025 LEC Winter Split regular season schedule and results

Week one

Saturday, Jan. 18

  • 11am CT: Heretics vs. Rogue
  • 11:45am CT: Vitality vs. BDS
  • 12:30pm CT: GIANTX vs. SK
  • 1:15pm CT: KOI vs. Fnatic
  • 2pm CT: Karmine Corp vs. G2

Sunday, Jan. 19

  • 11am CT: Heretics vs. SK
  • 11:45am CT: Rogue vs. GIANTX
  • 12:30pm CT: KOI vs. Karmine Corp
  • 1:15pm CT: G2 vs. BDS
  • 2pm CT: Fnatic vs. Vitality

Monday, Jan. 20

  • 11am CT: BDS vs. Rogue
  • 11:45am CT: Heretics vs. Fnatic
  • 12:30pm CT: KOI vs. Vitality
  • 1:15pm CT: G2 vs. SK
  • 2pm CT: GIANTX vs. Karmine Corp

Week two

Saturday, Jan. 25

  • 11am CT: Rogue vs. Fnatic
  • 11:45am CT: BDS vs. Heretics
  • 12:30pm CT: GIANTX vs. KOI
  • 1:15pm CT: Vitality vs. G2
  • 2pm CT: Karmine Corp vs. SK

Sunday, Jan. 26

  • 11am CT: GIANTX vs. Heretics
  • 11:45am CT: SK vs. Vitality
  • 12:30pm CT: Fnatic vs. G2
  • 1:15pm CT: Karmine Corp vs. Rogue
  • 2pm CT: BDS vs. KOI

Monday, Jan. 27

  • 11am CT: Vitality vs. Rogue
  • 11:45am CT: Fnatic vs. BDS
  • 12:30pm CT: G2 vs. GIANTX
  • 1:15pm CT: Karmine Corp vs. Heretics
  • 2pm CT: SK vs. KOI

Week three

Friday, Feb. 1

  • 11am CT: SK vs. BDS
  • 11:45am CT: GIANTX vs. Fnatic
  • 12:30pm CT: Rogue vs. G2
  • 1:15pm CT: Heretics vs. KOI
  • 2pm CT: Vitality vs. Karmine Corp

Saturday, Feb. 2

  • 11am CT: Rogue vs. SK
  • 11:45am CT: BDS vs. GIANTX
  • 12:30pm CT: Fnatic vs. Karmine Corp
  • 1:15pm CT: Heretics vs. Vitality
  • 2pm CT: G2 vs. KOI

Monday, Feb. 3

  • 11am CT: Vitality vs. GIANTX
  • 11:45am CT: KOI vs. Rogue
  • 12:30pm CT: Karmine Corp vs. BDS
  • 1:15pm CT: G2 vs. Heretics
  • 2pm CT: SK vs. Fnatic

How to watch 2025 LEC Winter Split

Following the action live is incredibly easy and hasn’t been changed in years. You can tune in on the official LoL Esports site, or you can visit LEC’s streams on both Twitch and YouTube.

Author
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
Staff Writer
Freelance Writer at Dot Esports. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.
