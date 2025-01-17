2025 LCK Cup: Schedule, results, standings, and more

The 2025 competitive season in League of Legends is back, with the South Korean LCK returning in full swing. But this year, the league underwent a complete overhaul, and now it’s called the 2025 LCK Cup.

The tournament will determine the only LCK representative at a new international event in the League’s professional ecosystem, First Stand. The competition is fierce as ever, and despite T1 returning to action, it’s hard to pick a favorite.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the 2025 LCK Cup.

What is the format of the 2025 LCK Cup?

A new season , a new format. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

The South Korean competition underwent major changes in 2025. The winner of the first part of the season will compete in First Stand 2025, a new international League tournament called the 2025 LCK Cup. Instead of a regular season with one group and single round-robin games, the event is split into two groups: Baron and Elder.

These two groups are even in strength, at least on paper. Each team from each one will play a squad from the opposing group once in a best-of-three series. The winner claims one point for their group.

These points are later used to determine the winning and losing group. Afterward, teams proceed to play-ins and playoffs. Play-ins feature the bottom two teams from the Winner’s Groups and the top four teams from the Losers’ Group. The top three rosters in the play-ins proceed to the playoffs, where the top three teams from the Winners Group will already be waiting. Here’s what the brackets look like for both of these stages.

It’s a long road to becoming the champion. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Leaguepedia

2025 LCK Cup regular season standings Group Baron, current points: one Team Series Games DN Freecs 1-0 2-1 BNK FEARX 0-1 1-2 T1 0-1 1-2 OKSavingsBank BRION 0-1 1-2 Hanwha Life Esports 0-1 0-2 Group Elder, current points: four Team Series Games Gen.G 1-0 2-0 DRX 1-0 2-1 KT Rolster 1-0 2-1 Dplus KIA 1-0 2-1 Nongshim RedForce 0-1 1-2

2025 LCK Cup regular season schedule and results

Despite the format’s overhaul, the 2025 LCK Cup still has an impressive number of games. The event will be played over 24 days, from Jan. 15 to Feb. 23.

Week one

Wednesday, Jan. 15

2am CT: BRION 1- 2 DRX

4:30am CT: DNF 2-1 Nongshim RedForce

Thursday, Jan. 16

2am CT: FEARX 1- 2 KT

4:30am CT: DK 2-1 T1

Friday, Jan. 17

2am CT: Gen.G 2 -0 Hanwha Life

-0 Hanwha Life 4:30am CT: Nongshim RedForce vs. BRION

Saturday, Jan. 18

12am CT: DK vs. DNF

02:30am CT: DRX vs. T1

Sunday, Jan. 19

12am CT: KT vs. Hanwha Life

02:30am CT: FEARX vs. Gen.G

Week two

Wednesday, Jan. 22

2am CT: DK vs. FEARX

4:30am CT: DNF vs. DRX

Thursday, Jan. 23

2am CT: BRION vs. Gen.G

4:30am CT: Hanwha Life vs. Nongshim RedForce

Friday, Jan. 24

2am CT: DRX vs. FEARX

4:30am CT: T1 vs. KT

Saturday, Jan. 25

12am CT: Hanwha Life vs. DK

02:30am CT: Gen.G vs. DNF

Sunday, Jan. 26

12am CT: T1 vs. Nongshim RedForce

02:30am CT: KT vs. BRION

Week three

Friday, Jan. 31

2am CT: DNF vs. KT

4:30am CT: DRX vs. Hanwha Life

Saturday, Feb. 1

12am CT: T1 vs. Gen.G

02:30am CT: BRION vs. DK

Sunday, Feb. 2

12am CT: Nongshim RedForce vs. FEARX

Week four

Friday, Feb. 7 (Play-in Round one)

2am CT: TBD vs. TBD

4:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Feb. 8 (Play-in Round two)

12am CT: TBD vs. TBD

02:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Feb. 9 (Play-in Round three)

12am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Week five (Playoffs)

Wednesday, Feb. 12

2am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, Feb. 13

2am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Feb. 15

12am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Feb. 16

12am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Week six

Wednesday, Feb. 19

2am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, Feb. 20

2am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Feb. 22

12am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Feb. 23

12am CT: TBD vs. TBD

How to watch 2025 LCK Cup

Following the action live is incredibly easy and hasn’t been changed in years. You can tune in on the official LoL Esports site or visit LCK’s streams on Twitch.

