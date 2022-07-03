Nearly 13 years after its initial release, League of Legends continues to be one of the most popular games in the world, retaining a player base of millions each month. The MOBA receives consistent updates from developer Riot Games, ensuring there is always something new to discover.

Every few months, Riot teases the release of a new character coming to the game, known as a champion. Each champion has a multitude of different abilities and is intended to be played in specific roles around the Summoner’s Rift map. The developer also issues “reworks” for champions who have aged poorly, updating their visuals and abilities to modernize them.

At launch, League only had 40 champions, many of which have been changed extensively over time. Back then, Riot would release champions on a more frequent schedule, quickly leading to a surplus of champions that players could choose from.

How many champions are there in League of Legends?

While the champion release schedule has slowed drastically to at least five per year, there are now 160 champions in League. Most of these champions were designed for and played in the top and mid lanes, where players often lane against opponents by themselves.

The most recent addition to the cast is Bel’Veth, the Empress of the Void. She is the first Void champion that has been released since Kai’Sa in 2018, and the first jungler since Viego in 2021.

The next champion, Nilah, the Joy Unbound, is set to release in Patch 12.13 on July 13 as League’s 161st champion. She is a non-traditional ADC that utilizes a barrage of melee attacks with her whips, and brings a new shared experience mechanic to the bot lane.

This article will be updated as new champions are released into League of Legends.