Here are all of Ambessa’s abilities in League of Legends

Riot Games has finally revealed Arcane‘s Ambessa in League of Legends and has provided us with a list of her abilities and a small video of what players can expect when the Demacian warlord joins the rift soon.

Primarily shown as a top laner, she has the potential to be played in the mid lane or as a jungler if the right team comp suits her. Riot describes her as a “1v1 champ through and through” and tactically takes down her solo targets, although she doesn’t have as much team fighting capabilities. She’s more about picking other players off in a solo fight and pushing the lane.

Her chain blades, Twin Drakehounds, have unique effects that we will get through shortly. She is an energy champion, which will come as a breath of fresh air, considering the large number of mana champions in recent years

With that in mind, here’s what you can expect to get when Ambessa joins the League of Legends roster very soon.

All Ambessa abilities in League of Legends

Ambessa’s abilities revolve around using her passive, Drakehound’s Step, which gives her many movement options in the form of dashes triggering directly after using one of her abilities. As such, her kit is one for dextrous players who want to juke the opposition in their lane, getting in and out of melee range quickly to deal damage to solo targets without sticking around to get stunned or locked up by a roaming enemy jungler trying to help a teammate out with some crowd control.

Passive – Drakehound’s Step

You get a dash! And YOU get a dash! Image via Riot Games

When Ambessa is casting an ability, issuing a move or attack order will cause her to dash in that direction after the ability finishes.

Each cast initiation grand her a charge for four seconds (max: three). While Ambessa has a charge, she gains 100 Attack Range and 50 percent Attack Speed. Attacks consume a charge to deal Physical Damage and restore 40 Energy.

Q – Cunning Sweep/Sundering Slam

Your main damage ability. Image via Riot Games And add a slam to that. Image via Riot Games

Cunning Sweep: Ambessa sweeps her blades forward, dealing 2.2 percent Max Health Physical Damage to enemies at the edge of the strike. All other enemies take 30 percent damage. Striking an enemy readies a Sundering Slam.

Ambessa sweeps her blades forward, dealing 2.2 percent Max Health Physical Damage to enemies at the edge of the strike. All other enemies take 30 percent damage. Striking an enemy readies a Sundering Slam. Sundering Slam: Ambessa slams her blades down, dealing 2.3 percent Max Health Physical Damage against the first enemy hit. All other enemies take 50 percent damage.

W – Repudiation

Time to go in. Image via Riot Games

Ambessa gains Shield for 1.5 seconds and braces herself for 0.5 seconds. She then slams the ground, dealing Physical Damage to nearby enemies, which increases Physical Damage if she braced herself from damage from an Enemy Champion, large monster, or structure.

E – Lacerate

Spin to win. Image via Riot Games

Ambessa whips her chains around, dealing 44 Physical Damage and Slowing enemies by 99 percent, decaying over one second. Initiating Drakehound’s Step from this Ability will trigger an additional strike.

R (Ultimate) – Public Execution

It’s thematic, it’s bloody, and it feels very cool. Image via Riot Games

Passive: Ambessa gains 10 percent Armor Penetration, and her Abilities heal her for 10 percent of the damage she dealt.

Ambessa gains 10 percent Armor Penetration, and her Abilities heal her for 10 percent of the damage she dealt. Active: Ambessa becomes Unstoppable and blinks to the farthest enemy champion in a line, Suppressing the target for 0.75 seconds and then slamming them into the ground, dealing Physical Damage and Stunning them for 0.4 seconds.

