Arcane fans voted on their favorite pairing in a poll held on the League of Legends show’s subreddit. While the poll included non-canon couples and even some with a deceased half of the pairing, the result crowned a popular, official couple whose bond is immortalized in their very own song.

After weeks of video edits, fan art, and passionate discussions across all major social media platforms, fans finally cast their votes for the most popular pairing in Arcane on Reddit.

Arcane Season 2 sees Caitlyn and Vi working together as Piltover Enforcers for a brief time. Image via Riot Games

After weeks of voting for their least favorite couple in a head-to-head match, fans elected Caitlyn and Vi as the most popular couple in Arcane. Their undeniable chemistry, combined with the fact that they are one of the few canon romances in the series, captured the hearts of millions of fans, securing their place as the top-voted couple.

A relationship initially marked by mistrust and differing worldviews evolved as they worked together to confront the corruption and violence threatening both their cities, resulting in a deep bond between the two. By the end of Season 1, the two shared moments of vulnerability and mutual care that fans latched on to, cementing them as a cornerstone of the show’s emotional narrative. But their connection deepened in Season 2 when their respective emotional scars push Cait and Vi to become closer than ever — before in a sewage tunnel and then in a prison.

The creators of Arcane revealed that the Season 1 finale was originally intended to be 1 hour and 30 minutes long, but it was cut down before release. It seems like certain scenes, including those involving CaitVi, and Jinx and Ekko, had to be trimmed due to time constraints. Fans are even considering petitioning Netflix to release the deleted content, with many hoping to see the extended footage of the CaitVi love scene in the prison cell.

Among the deleted footage are also more scenes of the second most popular pair: TimeBomb, the fandom name for the Jinx and Ekko couple.

Childhood friends from Zaun, their relationship begins with an innocent closeness, built on shared moments and a passion for invention. However, the chaos in Zaun and Jinx’s descent into instability drives a wedge between them. Season 1 shows them on opposing sides of the conflict, even fighting each other on the proverbial bridge between the two cities. But the second season expands on their story, including an alternate universe where the pair becomes a couple. In this timeline, their relationship offers a glimpse of what could have been, contrasting sharply with the heartbreak of their original storyline— but they’re not the only ones who could have been more if time allowed it.

Jayce and Viktor, though not canon, secured third place in the polls for fan-favorite couples in Arcane. While the series stops short of confirming a romantic connection, the unresolved nature of their friendship and their emotional dependence on one another have inspired fans to see them as more than colleagues.

Other pairings featured in the poll included the canon — and broken couple — Mel and Jayce, whose relationship is entwined with Piltover’s political intrigue, and Viktor and Sky, the latter having shown romantic interest in the inventor. An unpopular pair also made it on the poll as Caitlyn and Maddie landed in the last place in the voting bracket.

