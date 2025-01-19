Vitality’s Hylissang shares his respect for Mikyx ahead of match against Fnatic

This year, Team Vitality began the LEC season on the right foot, securing a confident victory over Team BDS. Their cohesive performance showcased the potential of their new roster, hyping up fans longing for a Split trophy. But doubts could creep in as they face Fnatic on the second day.

Among the new faces in team Vitality, few stand as the reassuring veterans to lead the team to new heights, and no one more experienced than Vitality’s support Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov. In a post-match interview, Dot Esports sat with the veteran support player to discuss his upcoming match against Fnatic and share his thoughts on his new teammates, the shifting meta, and how Vitality is preparing for the challenges ahead.

Fnatic’s support for 2025 Winter Split, Mikyx, ahead of his first match of the season. Photo by Michal Konkol/Riot Games

While Vitality started the split with a win, Fnatic is under pressure to prove themselves after a tough loss to KOI — but Hylissang doesn’t seem to be preoccupied too much. Pointing out that the meta may not favor Upset’s champion pool, Vitality’s support shared some doubts about Fnatic’s current form. However, Hylissang praised Mikyx a lot, citing his selfless playstyle and describing him as a player willing to sacrifice his life for the team.

“I have always had a high opinion about Mikyx,” said Hylissang. “He is a similar player to me. I feel like he’s just willing to do [anything], no matter what the situation, even if he sacrificed his life, he was willing to do that for his team. And I feel like this is an underrated skill, and I respect people with this perspective of the game.”

While preparing for Fnatic, Hylissang has also been adjusting to his new teammates. Vitality’s roster features two rookies, Mateusz “Czajek” Czajka and Kaan “Naak Nako” Okan, who he admires for their lack of ego. “I feel like they’re just very normal people, and they’re just very genuine, normal people. I love that about them. I think they’re also very skilled players. I hope they can show it, “ said the support player. The team’s quick cohesion and the positive environment can also be attributed to the team’s staff, including coaches Mac and Pad, who—coming into 2025—shared their process in an interview with Esports News UK.

But for Hylissang, his new roster is not the only change of the season, as this first LEC Split of 2025 is also defined by Riot’s significant gameplay changes, including the introduction of Atakhan, a new jungle monster.

Speaking about the new Noxian map, Hylissang highlighted the value of Atakhan roses, which provide global XP and adaptive force. He acknowledges that teams are still experimenting with strategies around Atakhan but says the new monster spawn area is a bit too unpredictable. While he found this frustrating, he appreciates how the monsters’ roses grant global XP, helping supports cope with the loss of experience from clearing wards and making roaming more rewarding.

Despite liking the new addition to the map, Hylissang feels like some variety is lacking, citing the equal trade teams can do between Atakhan and Baron past the 25-minute mark. “I feel like if we go Baron Nashor first [the enemy team] could just ignore it and instead of trying to fight us just take Atakhan. I’m not sure how the meta will evolve around this, but just both teams trading Atakhan and Baron, I think this could be annoying,” concluded the support.

With all eyes on the upcoming match against Fnatic, it’s clear that Team Vitality could become a team to watch this season. Hylissang’s thoughts reveal his respect for the game’s changes and his confidence in his team’s ability to adapt and dominate. Fans can tune in on Twitch or LoL Esports’ official website to watch Team Vitality go up against Fnatic at 2pm CT.

