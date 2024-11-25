Atakhan, the new LoL jungle monster explained: All forms, abilities, and boosts

For the 2025 season, League of Legends introduces a new epic monster to Summoner’s Rift: Atakhan, an ancient demon of bloodshed and violence. Atakhan adds a strategic layer to the gameplay as a mid-to-late jungle objective, offering teams impactful rewards based on his unique mechanics and spawn location.

Atakhan’s arrival is part of a larger update tied to the Noxian Invasion of the Summoner’s Rift. From respawning Nexus turrets to new, more powerful boots, Atakhan’s arrival is only one change that influences the game’s pacing and dynamics. With buffs that can shift the tide of battle, Atakhan is set to become a crucial objective for any team seeking victory.

A Blood Rose spawns in Atakhan pit near bot lane along with two permanent walls. Image via Riot Games

Atakhan spawn location and time in LoL

Atakhan spawns in the river near the top or bottom lane, depending on which side has seen the most champion damage and kills by 14 minutes. This new mechanic will reward those who are proactive in skirmishes and aggressive in map control.

Ruinous Atakhan form terrorizing bot lane. Image via Riot Games

At 14 minutes into the game, Atakhan’s pit will form in the designated spawn area, enclosed by two permanent walls. But the demon will only spawn at 20 minutes into the match—and yes, this means the Baron Nashor spawn time will be moved to 5 minutes later.

Ruinous Atakhan abilities and buff explained

Atakhan spawns as Ruinous Atakhan in games where the top side of the Rift has seen more action than the lower side—in short, if your top laner has been doing better than your bot duo in skirmishes. His pit forms in the river, just between the top lane and the Baron pit.

Ruinous Atakhan, once defeated, will leave many Blood Roses in his pit for champions to collect. Image via Riot Games

Ruinous Atakhan will deal damage in constricting rings, punishing champions who stay at range. Your team will be forced to fight him up close and personal to minimize damage, but be careful, as this creates opportunities for aces and steals from the enemy team.

Defeating Ruinous Atakhan gives you:

Permanent enhancement to epic monster buffs : Your team gains stronger effects from all subsequent epic monster rewards, like the Baron or the Dragons. Riot has yet to share detailed statistics on these enhancements.

: Your team gains stronger effects from all subsequent epic monster rewards, like the Baron or the Dragons. Riot has yet to share detailed statistics on these enhancements. A Blood Roses field: Upon defeat, Ruinous Atakhan spawns a field of Blood Roses for all nearby champions to collect, not necessarily those who defeated the monsters.

Voracious Atakhan abilities and buff explained

In games where your bot lane has been more active in kills and skirmishes than your top side, Atakhan will spawn as Voracious Atakhan, offering a buff designed to help your team recover faster in case of an unfortunate fight.

Voracious Atakhan form terrorizing bot lane. Image via Riot Games

Voracious Atakhan deals moderate damage throughout the fight, but as his health drops, his damage output scales based on missing health, similar to Fiddlesticks’ W ability. This mechanic makes him more dangerous the closer he is to death, so coordinate your approach carefully to avoid being wiped out in the process.

Defeating Voracious Atakhan gives you:

One-time rebirth buff : A one-time team-wide effect that allows you and your teammates to respawn at base immediately upon death—like a Guardian Angel with Akshan’s passive.

: A one-time team-wide effect that allows you and your teammates to respawn at base immediately upon death—like a Guardian Angel with Akshan’s passive. Permanent gold increase: Champion takedowns will grant additional gold, ensuring that your team gains extra resources to maintain the pressure until the end of the game or to turn the tide.

What are Blood Roses in LoL?

Blood Roses are a new mechanic in Summoner’s Rift coming in 2025 and are tied closely to Atakhan’s presence. When collected, Blood Roses give you and your team a minor but permanent stacking Adaptive Force buff along with a small XP boost.

Blood Roses can spawn wherever champions die. Image via Riot Games

Blood Roses can spawn in several locations:

Near areas where champions have died.

Around Atakhan’s pit before the monster spawns.

As a reward for defeating Ruinous Atakhan.

Atakhan is designed to make League feel more dynamic and strategic, especially in the transition from early to late game, with his spawn location and form shaped by the flow of the match.

