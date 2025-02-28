We are just days away from League of Legends’ first international tournament of the year, pitting winners from every major region against each other in a new format.

League’s First Stand 2025 is the first-ever Fearless Drafts-based tournament, with players adapting in the champion drafts and going deeper into their pools. The first domestic splits this year were also played with the Fearless mode and it has gained positive feedback from esports players, teams, and fans, who love the diversity of unique champions on offer.

Here is everything you need to know about the teams representing their region in the First Stand 2025 tournament.

All LoL teams qualified for First Stand 2025, listed

LCK (Korea)

This team could be a new Korean powerhouse. image via LCK/Flickr

Hanwa Life Esports defeated Gen.G in the LCK Cup 2025 to secure their place in the First Stand 2025, and they’ve shown their deep champion pool during these matches.

After Zeus pulled out his revenge against T1 in the playoffs to show them the exit door, HLE defeated Gen.G twice and took down Dplus KIA, deemed the favorite to win the competition. Due to Fearless Drafts, HLE were the only team in the LCK Cup 2025 playoffs to win every best-of-five series, showcasing their resilience in tough situations. Whether it’s Zeus carrying late-game teamfights or Zeka showing new champions in the mid lane, the team looks ready to win another fearless tournament.

LTA (Americas)

Team Liquid has a big responsibility on their shoulders. Photos by Bruno Alvares/Riot Games

Team Liquid came out on top against 100 Thieves in the LTA 2025 Split one with a dominating show in the finals with a clean sweep. They dropped a few matches in the best-of-three matches against Cloud9 and Isurus Estral in the qualifiers but clutched those games in the last match. The serious concern with the team could be the lack of playing experience in best-of-five matches in Fearless, unlike other regions such as Korea and China. They only played one best-of-five, the finals.

As none of the LTA South teams could make it to the semifinals, the hopes of the Americas are on the shoulders of Team Liquid.

LCP (APAC)

CFO might give multiple spicy champion picks through Fearless. Image via LCP/Flickr

The clear underdog of the tournament, CTBC Flying Oyster, had a great run in the LCP 2025. They defeated the likes of GAM Esports and TALON in the final, both teams have played in the League’s Worlds before, so CFO definitely can’t be ruled out of the equation. Even getting out of the group stage could be a huge morale boost for the team. They might send a big team home early if they achieve that feat.

For CTBC Flying Oyster, it’s a great opportunity to play against the best League teams from around the globe and develop their synergy early in the year.

LPL (China)

The 2025 LPL Split one playoffs are still underway. The winner will be announced on March 1.

LEC (Europe)

The 2025 LEC Split one playoffs are still underway. The winner will be announced on March 2.

We’ll update the piece as the LEC and LPL winners are revealed in the domestic leagues. The First Stand tournament starts on March 10 with a Round Robin stage among the teams, leading to the knockout stage where four teams will battle it out for the first international trophy of the year.

