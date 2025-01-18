Jankos speaks to why he turned down offers for 2025 LEC season

One of the oldest and most highly decorated players in the European League of Legends championship, Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski, is moving away from competitive play to become a co-streamer for Rogue in 2025.

Jankos has set new standards for generations to come. Photo by David Lee/Riot Games

As per his post on X, the legendary jungler is stepping away from the competitive scene despite receiving offers from the LEC teams due to “burnout.” He said the move allows him to “stay closer to his family and friends,” which he had missed in the past following a hectic schedule for professional League esports players.

Jankos started his League esports career back in 2013, and he has played for multiple prominent LEC teams, such as G2 Esports, Team Heretics, and many others. He spent five years playing for G2, which was the most of his other esports organizations, making him a key part of the only European team that won a Mid-Season Invitational 2019, marking a significant milestone for the region.

Apart from winning MSI, he has multiple LEC titles under his belt and he also became the first player to reach both 1000 kills and 2500 assists in the league, winning multiple MVP awards. He is also the first player to play 600 matches in the competition, showcasing his long legacy in the European league.

The Polish veteran currently plays for The Ruddy Sack in the NLC Winter Split 2025 along with his former G2 Esports teammate, Luka “Perkz” Perković.

Even though he is not going to play in the upcoming LEC 2025 Winter Split, Jankos has clearly stated that he has “no intention” of leaving the competitive scene, leaving the door open for more opportunities to get back into action.

