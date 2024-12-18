This LoL champion is dominating two roles in Patch 14.24

The last League of Legends update of the year, Patch 14.24, brought a few adjustments. The biggest ones were made to Viktor, and the desire was to balance his Arcane and game design a bit better. Now it turns out this champion is dominating not one, but two different roles.

Viktor is primarily a mid-laner, and his prowess in the role is still high. At the moment of writing, the Arcane character has the sixth-highest win rate in the role in all ranks with 52.03 percent, according to League stat site U.GG. However, it looks like he’s also taken over the bottom lane now.

Viktor is currently doing incredibly well in two different lanes. Image via Riot Games

The bot lane role is usually associated with marksmen, although there are mages who regularly disturb the balance in the position, such as Brand and Veigar. With the addition of Patch 14.24, it seems like there’s a new mage on that infamous list. As of now, Viktor has completely taken over the bot lane position with a jaw-dropping 53.73 percent win rate in all ranks, according to U.GG. That’s the highest out of each champion picked in the role.

Each of Viktor’s abilities was changed in the latest League update, though, the biggest changes were made to his ultimate. It can now evolve after the player does so to all other abilities, making the storm grow in size and duration. As a result, if a Viktor player is fed early, they can easily take over the game, especially in roles like mid lane and bottom lane.

It’s unlikely Riot Games will do anything to address the current state of Viktor, though, his stats aren’t alarming enough to call for another update. On top of that, the whole League meta is about to shift once again after the next season begins on Jan. 6. Who knows, maybe Viktor will retain his dominance after it goes live, or maybe his glorious evolution will cease there. We will know soon enough.

