All LEC reported and confirmed roster changes ahead of 2025 season

With Worlds 2024 concluding on Nov. 2, the season of competitive League of Legends ended. And while for fans that means there’s a lot of waiting before pro rivalries return, for organizations and pros it’s also the time for roster changes, including those from the LEC.

Each November and December, pro organizations across the world complete their transfers and rosters for the upcoming year in League, and with numerous reporters working in the scene, a lot of potential transfers in the LEC have already been leaked. Keeping track of all of them is more than exhausting, so we’ve got a transfer hub of all LEC moves so you can stay up do date with each major change.

All confirmed and reported 2025 LEC player moves

Noah departing Fnatic is one of many changes made in the offseason. Photo by Yicun Liu via Riot Games

Fnatic

Nov. 14: Fnatic has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with GrabbZ to become head coach, according to Sheep Esports. The team is keeping its top side, with Mikyx and Upset replacing Jun and Noah in the bottom lane.

Nov. 3: Throughout October, Mikyx and Upset were supposedly spamming a lot of solo queue. At the beginning of November, just two days after Mikyx news, Sheep Esports reported that the German ADC would be signing with the British organization.

Nov. 1: Fnatic have reportedly found itself a new support for the 2025 season by signing Mikyx, according to Sheep Esports. The player was on his way out from G2 after the team's disappointing run at Worlds 2025.

Fnatic have reportedly found itself a new support for the 2025 season by signing Mikyx, according to Sheep Esports. The player was on his way out from G2 after the team’s disappointing run at Worlds 2025. Oct. 21: Noah released a statement saying he planned to step down from Fnatic’s main roster and pursue other opportunities.

G2 Esports

Oct. 19: G2 reportedly tried making a major transfer move by offering a trio of Yike, Mikyx and Hans Sama to Karmine Corp in exchange for the latter’s ADC, Caliste. However, Karmine Corp declined, according to Sheep Esports. G2’s manager Romain denied this report on Oct. 19.

Oct. 14: Following G2's elimination from Worlds 2024, Yike and Mikyx were allowed to explore their options, according to Sheep Esports. Team Heretics coach Peter Dun teased that SkewMond and Labrov will be replacing the duo in G2.

GIANTX

Nov. 3: After being reportedly replaced by Yike on Karmine Corp, Closer reached a verbal agreement with GIANTX, according to Sheep Esports.

Nov. 1: GIANTX have reportedly also found its new top laner. Eren "Lot" Yildiz is reported to be making his debut in the LEC by signing with the organization, according to Sheep Esports.

Oct. 30: Noah isn't the only Fnatic player going to GIANTX, with his support Jun reportedly joining him as well, according to Sheep Esports.

Noah isn’t the only Fnatic player going to GIANTX, with his support Jun reportedly joining him as well, according to Sheep Esports. Oct. 24: Three days after posting his statement on X, Fnatic’s ADC Noah has been reported to be joining GIANTX, according to Sheep Esports.

Three days after posting his statement on X, Fnatic’s ADC Noah has been reported to be joining GIANTX, according to Sheep Esports. Sept. 20: IgNar reportedly leaves GIANTX, according to Sheep Esports. The Korean support has been with the organization for merely a year.

Karmine Corp

Oct. 23: Karmine Corp have apparently found a new jungler. Yike has been reported to sign with the organization, according to Sheep Esports.

Oct. 16: Karmine Corp extended its contract with top laner Canna, who's bound to stay with the team until the end of 2025.

MAD Lions KOI

Oct. 19: Jojopyun continues to tease his reported signing with MAD Lions KOI. The mid laner tweeted he’s going to “be shitting on EU mids every week this gotta be a dream” on Oct. 19.

Oct. 18: MAD Lions apparently found a new mid laner in the form of jojopyun, who was previously rumored to have parted ways with Cloud9, according to Sheep Esports. The North American star would replace Fresskowy.

MAD Lions apparently found a new mid laner in the form of jojopyun, who was previously rumored to have parted ways with Cloud9, according to Sheep Esports. The North American star would replace Fresskowy. Oct. 9: After dropping out of the Worlds 2024 Play-In stage, Fresskowy has been allowed to explore his options by MAD Lions KOI.

Rogue

Oct. 17: Comp is reportedly joining an LFL team called Gentle Mates, meaning he’d leave Rogue, according to Sheep Esports. Besides that, not much has been reported about Rogue, but after a weak 2024 season, fans speculate the entire roster might be overhauled.

SK Gaming

Nov. 1: After trying his luck in the LLA, Kim “Loopy” Dong-hyeon has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with SK Gaming to become their newest support, according to Sheep Esports. There he will partner up with his former Dplus KIA Challengers teammate, Rahel.

Oct. 29: SK confirmed Nisqy is leaving the team via their social media.

Oct. 18: After previously being reported to have parted ways with Team BDS, mid laner JNX is rumored to be rejoining the LEC as a part of SK Gaming, according to Sheep Esports. The 25-year-old already competed in the European competition with SK from August 2019 to the end of 2022.

Oct. 7: After winning EMEA Masters this year, Reeker is reported to return to the LEC, replacing Nisqy on SK, according to Sheep Esports. The org reportedly also considered Abbedagge, current mid laner for Karmine Corp Blue.

After winning EMEA Masters this year, Reeker is reported to return to the LEC, replacing Nisqy on SK, according to Sheep Esports. The org reportedly also considered Abbedagge, current mid laner for Karmine Corp Blue. Oct. 5: Irrelevant is reportedly leaving SK and joining Team BDS, according to Sheep Esports.

Team BDS

Oct. 8: Team BDS is reportedly looking to bring in jungler 113, according to Sheep Esports. Nuc and Ice were also reported to extend their contracts with the organization, so 113 would join them if he signs.

Oct. 5: BDS has reportedly found a replacement for Adam in the form of European top laner Irrelevant, according to Sheep Esports. This would mean the German would leave SK Gaming.

BDS has reportedly found a replacement for Adam in the form of European top laner Irrelevant, according to Sheep Esports. This would mean the German would leave SK Gaming. Sept. 19: Team BDS reportedly decided to replace their current top laner, Adam. An academy prospect, Polat “Parus” Furkan Çiçek, is also reported to join the main roster, according to Sheep Esports. At the same time, the report stated three academy players were also allowed to explore their options alongside Adam.

Team Heretics

Nov. 13: Jankos confirmed he’s leaving Heretics via social media.

Jankos confirmed he’s leaving Heretics via social media. Oct. 21: A 19-year-old French prodigy from LFL 2, Kamil “Kamiloo” Haudegond, has reportedly reached an agreement with Karmine Corp, according to Sheep Esports. The organization also reportedly considered Vetheo, who was reported to have been benched a few days prior at Team Vitality.

Oct. 18: Heretics apparently prioritized obtaining Labrov initially. However, with the Greek player getting in touch with G2 to replace Mikyx, Heretics found a replacement in the form of Stend, who's reportedly leaving Vitality.Bee and joining Heretics, according to Sheep Esports.

Oct. 8: Heretics is reportedly looking to promote 18-year-old academy top laner Carlsen to their main team, according to Sheep Esports.

Heretics is reportedly looking to promote 18-year-old academy top laner Carlsen to their main team, according to Sheep Esports. Sept. 11: Team Heretics is reportedly rebuilding its entire roster, with Wunder, Jankos, Zwyroo, and Trymbi allowed to explore their options, according to Sheep Esports. The team failed to qualify for the season finals and finished their season in the Summer Split.

Team Vitality

Oct. 8: Daglas is reportedly leaving Vitality to join an academy team, which would leave Lyncas as the only jungler on Vitality’s main League roster, according to Sheep Esports.

Oct. 3: Veteran mid laner Vetheo is supposedly being replaced in the main roster by a Polish talent, Czajek, according to Sheep Esports. The Pole would be another player from Vitality.Bee to be promoted to the main squad alongside Naak Nako.

Veteran mid laner Vetheo is supposedly being replaced in the main roster by a Polish talent, Czajek, according to Sheep Esports. The Pole would be another player from Vitality.Bee to be promoted to the main squad alongside Naak Nako. Sept. 11: Team Vitality confirmed they allowed their top laner, Photon, to explore other options. At the same time, Vitality.Bee’s top laner Kaan “Naak Nako” Okan has been reported to be promoted to the main team, according to Sheep Esports.

Other

Nov. 15: Caedrel announced his ERL team, Los Ratones, featuring Rekkles as a support.

Caedrel announced his ERL team, Los Ratones, featuring Rekkles as a support. Nov. 13: Rekkles announced via social media he’s coming back to Europe after winning Worlds 2024 with T1 as a substitute.

All rumored LEC rosters for 2025

Many LEC orgs are overhauling their rosters. Photo by Wojciech Wandzel via Riot Games

Here’s how the teams competing in the 2025 LEC Season shape up so far. Remember, with so many changes yet to be confirmed, a lot can change. An asterisk next to a player’s name means their role is based on a rumor or report and is yet to be confirmed.

Team Top Jungle Mid ADC Support Fnatic Oscarinin Razork Humanoid Upset* Mikyx* G2 BrokenBlade SkewMond* Caps Hans Sama Labrov* GIANTX Lot* Closer* Jackies Noah* Jun* Karmine Corp Canna* Yike* Vladi Caliste Targamas MAD Lions KOI Myrwn Elyoya jojopyun Supa Alvaro Rogue Finn/Szygenda* Markoon* Larssen* Comp* Zoelys* SK Gaming JNX* Isma Reeker* Rahel Loopy* Team BDS Irrelevant* 113* nuc Ice Parus* Team Heretics Carlsen* TBD Kamiloo* Flakked Stend* Team Vitality Naak Nako* Lyncas Czajek* Carzzy Hylissang

If you want to keep tabs on all transfers and rumors hailing over from the newly-made Americas competition, LTA, you can check our dedicated hub.

