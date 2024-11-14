All LTA reported and confirmed roster changes ahead of 2025 season

Big changes are coming to North America on and off the rift for the 2025 season as the new League of Legends Championship of The Americas (LTA) approaches.
The LTA is the new Americas merge, combining the LCS, the CBLoL, and the LLA. North America is looking to continue its positive momentum after a solid year internationally after the likes of Team Liquid and FlyQuest put up respectable performances internationally across the year. Teams are gearing up for the new season with many big roster moves already being reported.
With the offseason officially underway, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcements from their favorite teams, waiting to see who they have picked up as they fight for championship glory in 2025.
Here are all the confirmed and reported moves of the 2025 LTA offseason.
All confirmed and reported LTA roster moves
Cloud9
- Oct. 3: Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen is reportedly re-joining Cloud9 for 2025.
- Oct. 23: Lee “Loki” Sang-min is reportedly joining Cloud9 for the 2025 LTA season.
Dignitas
No roster moves have been reported or confirmed for Dignitas thus far.
FlyQuest
No roster moves have been reported or confirmed for FlyQuest.
Lyon Gaming
- Oct. 30: Licorice is reportedly joining Lyon Gaming as their top laner for the 2025 LTA season.
- Oct. 30: Sebastián “Oddie” Alonso is reportedly joining the new Lyon Gaming roster.
- Oct. 30: Pedro Luis “Lyonz” Peralta is set to be the Lyon Gaming support for 2025.
- Oct. 31: Highly touted prospect Kang “Saint” Sung-in reaches verbal agreement with Lyon Gaming for 2025.
Shopify Rebellion
- Oct. 3: Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami is reportedly joining Shopify Rebellion as their new top laner for the 2025 LTA season.
- Oct. 24: Juan Arturo “Contractz” Garcia is reportedly joining Shopify Rebellion as the jungler for the 2025 LTA season.
- Oct. 27: Ju “Bvoy” Yeong-hoon has reportedly re-signed with Shopify Rebellion.
- Nov. 3: Park “Hena” Jeung-hwan is reportedly signing with Shopify Rebellion for the 2025 LTA season.
- Nov. 5: Denilson “Ceos” Oliveira Gonçalves is reportedly joining Shopify Rebellion for 2025 as the support.
Team Liquid
No reports or confirmed roster moves have been announced for Team Liquid thus far.
100 Thieves
- Oct. 19: Kim “River” Dong-woo is reportedly set to re-sign with 100 Thieves for the 2025 season.
Disguised
- Oct. 31: Felix “Abbedagge” Braun is reportedly joining Disguised for the 2025 LTA season.
Published: Nov 14, 2024 05:24 am