All LTA reported and confirmed roster changes ahead of 2025 season

Every LTA roster move under one roof.
Published: Nov 14, 2024 05:24 am

Big changes are coming to North America on and off the rift for the 2025 season as the new League of Legends Championship of The Americas (LTA) approaches.

The LTA is the new Americas merge, combining the LCS, the CBLoL, and the LLA. North America is looking to continue its positive momentum after a solid year internationally after the likes of Team Liquid and FlyQuest put up respectable performances internationally across the year. Teams are gearing up for the new season with many big roster moves already being reported.

With the offseason officially underway, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcements from their favorite teams, waiting to see who they have picked up as they fight for championship glory in 2025.

Here are all the confirmed and reported moves of the 2025 LTA offseason.

All confirmed and reported LTA roster moves

Zven is making a comeback into League Esports.
Zven looks set to be joining his old organization. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Cloud9

Dignitas

No roster moves have been reported or confirmed for Dignitas thus far.

FlyQuest

No roster moves have been reported or confirmed for FlyQuest.

Lyon Gaming

Shopify Rebellion

Team Liquid

No reports or confirmed roster moves have been announced for Team Liquid thus far.

100 Thieves

Disguised

