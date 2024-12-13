All Encounters in TFT Set 13 explained

TFT Set 13, Into The Arcane, introduces its own set of Opening Encounters to kick off almost every TFT game in the latest season.

After the abuse allowed by voting during Encounters in Set 11, Riot Games decided to remove them altogether from Set 12. However, they’re back now with a unique new Arcane-themed twist and some balance changes that are probably for the best. Here is a complete list of all Encounters in TFT Set 13, their odds, and what each of them does.

All Encounter odds and mechanics in TFT Set 13

Opening Encounters shake up your games. Screenshot via Dot Esports

There were initially a total of 12 different Opening Encounters in TFT Set 13. Since then, Riot made some changes to their appearance rates and added in a couple of new ones to change things up. Note that these Encounters affect everyone equally and can drastically change the game.

Character Encounter Probability Encounter Effect Piltover or Zaun 10 percent No Encounter: You get a flavor text about how busy everybody is. Jinx 7.5 percent Scuttle Puddle: Replaces all PvE monsters with pacifist Scuttle Crabs that drop high-tier loot. Jinx 2.5 percent Crab Rave: Replaces all PvE monsters with Scuttle Crabs that drop high-tier loot but add very dangerous Giant Crabs after stage 5. Caitlyn 4 percent Gold Subscription: Every stage, you gain some bonus gold. Ekko 5 percent All Augments become Prismatic Heimerdinger 6 percent Prismatic First: Opening Augment is Prismatic. Heimerdinger 4 percent Prismatic Last: The last Augment is Prismatic Redacted 4 percent Wandering Trainer: Get a Sentinel with up to 3 randomized Emblems. Sevika 4 percent Gold Subscription: Every stage, you gain some bonus gold. Vander 10 percent Everyone gets 3 Gold Augments Violet 10 percent Everyone gets 2 Component Anvils. Powder 5 percent Powder’s Monkey: At Stage 3-5, one of four things can happen: Monkey explodes(damaging everyone), Bonus Gold for everyone, Bonus items for everyone, nothing happens. Disabled in Hyper Roll. Viktor 8 percent Viktor’s Vision: Viktor makes 6-costs appear starting on Stage 4-1 and makes them 3 times as likely to appear in your shop. Mel 8 percent Mel’s Aid: Mel will grant you powerful loot at 40 player health. Warwick 8 percent Warwick’s Hunger: When you kill an enemy champion, Warwick will occasionally devour their body and leave loot behind. Jayce 4 percent Artifact Anvil: Jayce crafts you an Artifact anvil. Table of all Opening Encounter Characters, Probabilities, and Effects in TFT Set 13

With the latest TFT patch 14.24, they’ve added four new Opening Encounters for Viktor, Mel, Warwick, and Jayce. This has brought up the total number of Encounters to 16, and you can expect Riot to add a few more or tweak the existing odds as we approach the end of the season. They’re meant to be fun additions to every game rather than something to be competitively reliant on.

In addition to these Opening Encounters, there is also an Anomaly encounter scripted on 4-6 in every game. This Anomaly allows you to send in one champion to receive a buff. You can also reroll the Anomaly to try and fish for a specific kind of buff you want, but this will cost one Gold for each re-roll.

The Anomaly can make one of your champions stronger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At this stage in the game, we highly suggest rolling for defensive buffs unless you are sorely lacking in the damage department. Usually, your comp is set in stone at this point in the game, and you should know exactly what your team needs, which makes this buff incredibly valuable. There are a total of 60 different Anomaly encounter buffs, ranging from mediocre to game-winning, depending on your game state.

