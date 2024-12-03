All TFT Set 13 new Augments: Cheat sheet of Team-up and Anomaly effects

Augments can give your comp in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) a great advantage if you choose the right one, but unlike Set 12, Riot added two new types of Augments in Set 13 based on Arcane. They can alter your plans entirely depending on which you end up getting.

Team-up Augments

Play with the lore.

One of the additions themed around Arcane is the Team-up Augments. These are based on relationships and shared lore between the show’s characters, creating a new combo for champions who normally wouldn’t be in the same comp because of their traits.

Augments appear at stages 2-1, 3-2, and 4-2 of every match. You can get any tier of Augment at any stage and they can be Team-up ones as well, but since some of them are Prismatic, they have a lower chance of appearing.

Here are all the Team-up Augments, their effects, and their tier in TFT Set 13:

Champion Team-up Augment Effect Tier Ambessa and Caitlyn Trait: Martial Law When Ambessa casts, Caitlyn fires an empowered attack at the target, dealing 225 percent damage. Ambessa gains 30 percent of Caitlyn’s Attack Damage. Gain a Caitlyn and Ambessa. Prismatic (Tier 3) Silco and Jynx Trait: Menaces While fielded with Silco, Powder gains Dominator, but no longer benefits from Family. When her monkey explodes, it creates three of Silco’s monstrosities. Gain a two-star Powder and a Silco. Gold (Tier 2) Vi and Ekko Trait: Reunion When Vi casts, Ekko releases three afterimages towards her target dealing 50 percent damage. When Ekko casts, Vi slams an earthquake towards his target dealing 150 percent damage.Gain a Vi and Ekko. Gold (Tier 2) Vi and Jynx Trait: Sisters Gain the Sister Trait. When Vi scores a takedown, Jinx gains 75 percent bonus Attack Speed for five seconds. When Jinx scores a takedown, Vi gains 40 percent bonus Attack Damage for seven seconds.Gain a Vi and Jinx. Gold (Tier 2) Sevika and Jynx Trait: The Unlikely Duo Jinx and Sevika gain 10 percent Attack Damage and 150 Health. Whenever one casts, they grant the other 15 mana. Sevika’s arm is luckier. Gain a Jinx and Sevika. Gold (Tier 2) Heimerdinger and Ekko Trait: Geniuses When Heimerdinger casts, Ekko releases three afterimages, each dealing 33 percent damage. When Ekko casts, Heimerdinger fires three missiles, each dealing 105 percent damage. Gain a Heimerdinger and Ekko. Prismatic (Tier 3) Vander and Silco Trait: What Could Have Been Vander gains 30 permanent max Health each time Silco casts. Silco gains six permanent Ability Power each time Vander dies. Gain a two-star Vander, a Silco, and a Spear of Shojin. Prismatic (Tier 3)

Anomaly Augments

Anomalies can save your comp.

The Anomaly is a massive problem in Arcane, but in TFT, it can help take one of your champions to the next level. At stage 4-6, you’ll be able to choose one Anomaly Augment from a pool of 70—with more to come in patch 15.1. You can spend one gold to reroll and randomly get another one until you find the one that best fits you comp.

Here are all the Anomaly Augments you can get in TFT Set 13:

Augment Effect Arcana Overwhelming Gain Ability Power equal to 25 percent of Magic Resist. Gain 50 Magic Resist. Attack Expert This champion gains 55 percent more Attack Damage from all sources. Avalanche of Armor Gain Attack Damage equal to 25 percent of Armor. Gain 50 Armor. Avarice Incarnate Gain five gold. Gain 15 percent Damage Amp and one percent more per two gold you have (up to 40 percent). Berserker Rage Gain 20 Ability Power & 20 percent Attack Damage. Triple it when below 50 percent Health. Bully Gain 18 percent Damage Amp, increased to 36 percent against units with a lower star level. Bulwark Gain 40 Armor and 40 Magic Resist. Triple it when above 50 percent health. Calling Card Gain an emblem that matches a non-unique trait from this champion. Center of the Universe Gain six stars that orbit this champion. Each star deals 70 magic damage and the orbit expands. Comeback Story Gain five percent Damage Amp for every 10 player health you have lost this game. Cosmic Rhythm No longer gain Mana but instead cast their Ability every four seconds. Cull the Weak Gain up to 100 percent Critical Strike Chance based on target’s missing Health. Every three seconds. Deep Roots Gain 700 Health, 25 Armor, and 25 Magic Resist. They cannot move or be stunned, and pull target. Defense Expert This champion gains 45 percent more Armor and Magic Resist from all sources. Diving In On first cast, leap to enemies and stun in a 2-hex radius for 1.5 seconds and gain 25 percent AS. Dragonsoul This champion’s first attack against a new target fires a Dragonsoul blast, dealing 20 percent max. Dramatic Entrance Combat start: Leap off the battlefield. After six seconds, arrive with 70 percent increased max Health. Dual Wielding Gain two completed items that fit this champion’s role. Eagle Eye Gain plus one Range. Every two seconds this champion doesn’t move, gain six percent Attack Damage. Energy Absorption Gain 30 Ability Power. Each time an ally dies, gain five percent of their Ability Power. Essence of Navori [Recently removed] Max Mana reduced by 10 percent, increased by 10 percent each time this champion casts (up to 40 percent). Fireball For every 60 Mana spent, throw a two-hex fireball that deals seven percent max Health true damage. Force of Friendship Gain one percent Damage Amp for each star level on your board. Three-star champions grant eight percent. Fortified Gain 12 percent max Health. Every three seconds, gain another 12 percent (up to five times). Freestyling Gain 4.5 percent Damage Amp for each activated trait you have. Giant-Sized Gain 1,000 Health and grow greatly in size. Headhunter This champion gains 15 percent Attack Speed. Every kill, they permanently gain one percent more. Heavy Hitter Attacks deal bonus physical damage equal to 20 percent of this champion’s max Health. (Cooldown: three seconds) Hunger for Power Combat start: Consume the nearest ally and gain 60 percent of their Health and Attack Damage. Hypervelocity Gain 10 percent Attack Speed. On cast, gain 15 percent stacking Attack Speed for the rest of combat. Into the Unknown This champion disappears for three rounds. When they return, gain 50 Ability Power and 50 percent AD. Invisibility Every four seconds, turn invisible for one second. The next attack has 100 percent Critical Strike Chance. Kill Streak Gain 30 Mana each kill. Knockout Gain 15 percent Attack Damage. The next attack after casting gains 35 percent Critical Strike and true damage. Laser Eyes Constantly deal 80 percent Ability Power magic damage per second in a three-hex line. Last Chance On first death, revive to full Health, gain 50 percent Attack Speed and 20 percent Omnivamp. Legacy of Shurima After 10 seconds of combat, ascend, gaining 40 percent max Health and 60 percent Attack Speed. Mage Armor Gain Armor and Magic Resist equal to 40 percent of Ability Power. Magic Expert This champion gains 40 percent more Ability Power from all sources. Magic Training Gain 20 Ability Power. On cast, your team gains two Ability Power for every 15 Mana spent. Miniaturize Transform into an item that gives 60 percent of their Attack Damage, Ability Power, Armor, and Magic Resist. Mini Mees Gain three minis that deal 30 percent Attack Damage every three attacks. Their attacks reduce Armor by five. Nothing Wasted When an ally dies, gain 100 percent of their current Mana. One Thousand Cuts Attacks deal 30 bonus true damage, plus 15 true damage for each time the target was damaged. Power Absorption Gain 30 percent Attack Damage. Each time an ally dies, gain five percent of their Attack Damage. Protective Shielding Combat start and every eight seconds: Grant 15 percent max Health Shield to self and two lowest health allies. Repulsor Gain 35 percent Attack Speed. On cast, knock back their target if within two hexes. Scuttle Familiar On death, summon a crab with 111 percent of their max Health, Armor, and Magic Resist. Share Your Energy Combat start: grant 12 percent of their Attack Damage, Ability Power, Health, Armor, and Magic Resist. Slime Time Every two seconds, deal 100 percent magic damage in a one-hex radius and heal this champion for 100 percent. Slow Cooker Every second, deal magic damage in a one-hex radius equal to four percent of their max Health. Stoneskin Combat start: Gain 225 Armor and Magic Resist. Every second, reduce this bonus by 10. Strength Training Gain 20 percent Attack Damage. Every three times they attack, your team gains four percent Attack Damage. The Finisher This champion’s attacks and Ability execute enemy champions at 15 percent health or lower. Thornskin Gain 60 Armor and 60 Magic Resist. When damaged, deal 20 percent of the damage blocked to adjacent enemies. Titanic Strikes Attacks deal an additional 30 percent Attack Damage to the target and adjacent enemies. Touch of Frost Ability casts 20 percent Chill (reduce Attack Speed) enemies for four seconds. When Chilled enemies die, stun nearest enemy. Ultimate Hero Star up a three-star one-cost champion to four stars! Unstoppable Force On takedown, charge the next target and Stun them for 1.5 seconds, then heal 10 percent max Health. Wolf Familiars Summon two untargetable wolves with 35 percent of this champion’s Attack Damage and 0.9 Attack Speed.

