How to get Arcane Jinx Unbound in TFT

The new champion type in Teamfight Tactics is called Unbound, and the first character with this type is Jinx. The Arcane version of the beloved blue-haired girl is already available to be either purchased or pulled from the gacha system if you’re lucky.

How to get Arcane Jinx Unbound Tactician in TFT

A new type of Tactician. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways you can get Arcane Jinx Unbound in TFT: by purchasing her for 10 Mythic Medallions or by pulling her from the Treasure Realms—but the drop rate for Arcane Jinx Unbound is only 0.3 percent, which makes it nearly impossible to get her through the gacha system.

Tacticians are normally Little Legends or Chibi champions, but apparently, Unbound Tacticians will have an aesthetic closer to the regular champions with regular body proportions. Some players complained that this new type might disrupt the current game aesthetic, however.

This avatar has unique splash art, custom emotes, and a Finisher that references the Netflix show. Riot said Unbound characters will “typically be released alongside a Boom designed to fit their chaotic or charismatic aesthetic.”

There is another Unbound Tactician coming in the future, but for now, you can get Arcane Chibi Tacticians for Vi, Caitlyn, and Ekko, each costing 10 Mythic Medallions as well. Riot also added the Mythic Down to The Last Drop Arena based on Vander’s bar and the changes it goes through in the show.

Several other characters from Arcane were included in the game a week ago alongside the Anomaly mechanic. Champions like Vi and Jinx received their child version and minor characters becamme champions such as Renni and Scar. Here are all the Arcane characters present in TFT:

Powder

Jinx

Violet

Vi

Caitlyn

Vander

Ambessa

Renni

Loris

Maddie

Sevika

Scar

Smeech

Steb

