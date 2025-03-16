Forgot password
TFT set 14 samira splash art with hack icon shooting from her gun
Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Uncategorized
Teamfight Tactics

Hacks in TFT Set 14, explained

Glitches and hacks run rampant in Cyber City
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Mar 16, 2025 11:28 am

Teamfight Tactics Set 14 has been announced, with a new theme and mechanic to make the experience unique. The new Set will introduce Hacks, which can randomly alter existing game mechanics and events.

Here’s all you need to know about Hacks in TFT Set 14.

What are Hacks in Teamfight Tactics Set 14?

Every set has a unique gimmick or special Trait. Teamfight Tactics‘s Set 14 revolves around the battle of the factions for dominance over Cyber City. In this futuristic world, hacks are an unpredictable and powerful addition to the mix that can change the flow of every game. There are various hacks, such as 2-stars appearing in shops, hacked items, hacked carousels, and hacked loot. In each game, you will get an average of about three hacks with a minimum of two and a maximum of five per match.

Teamfight Tactics TFT Set 14 hack symbol with cyber city logo on blurred zac background
Hacks are the defining new mechanic. Remix by Dot Esports

All Hacks in Teamfight Tactics Set 14

Hacked Loot Orbs

You can now gain extra health through green Hacked Loot Orbs that drop during loot stages. They can drop up to 20 health points for you to pick up.

Teamfight Tactics TFT Set 14 hack loot orb green glitch effect
Watch out for the Green Orbs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other Hacked loot can also drop from the aforementioned Hacked Loot Orbs. There are now Hacked Components that drop exclusively from the Hacked Loot Orbs. Hacked Components will change to a different component every round while on your bench. Think of them as a mini Pandora’s Box augment that’s active until you merge them into a component. These Hacked Loot Orbs can also drop a lot of Gold or several small unit orbs.

Hacked Augments

You can get hacked Augments during Augment stages, resulting in a brand new pool of Augments you can select from. Hacked Augments have extra rerolls, have interesting pools of Augments, and sometimes give you extra gold for choosing them. For example, the Black Market Hacked Augment lets you select one from a pool of removed or banned Augments from previous sets.

Teamfight Tactics TFT Set 14 hack for augment rounds black market
Yes, you can even get those. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hacked shops

Your shop can also randomly get hacked sometimes and let you purchase two-star units directly. The hacked unit will appear with a Hack symbol next to their name and will cost the same as a two-star unit does. There is only a small probability for hacked shops to appear, and it’s one of the rarer hacks. It’s more likely to occur when paired with certain opening encounters.

Teamfight Tactics TFT Set 14 hack shop hack encounter
Hacked Units make life easier for all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your Carousel rounds can also get hacked, resulting in unique loot pairings or items. For example, all champions might turn into Anvils instead alongside a component. It’s also possible for hacked 5-cost units to appear earlier and for units to carry two components or duplicators and Spatulas. Hacked carousels make the game much better for players at the bottom as they can get the most advantage out of these rounds.

Teamfight Tactics TFT Set 14 hack carousel round
The lobby burst out laughing at some of these. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gold share hack

With the gold share hack, every player in the lobby gets the choice of either receiving 10 gold directly or selecting 30 gold being shared between the players who choose to split. You can receive a maximum of 30 gold or a minimum of four, depending on fellow players’ decisions.

Those are all the hacks we know about in Teamfight Tactics set 14. For more guides, also check out the complete list of units and how all Traits work.

